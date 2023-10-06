Auralee x New Balance collab: release date, where to buy and more

Auralee and New Balance have announced the release date of their latest collab.

The two brands have teamed up to reimagine the 1906R sneakers from New Balance and they’re coming on 11 October.

The Auralee x New Balance collab will be available from 11 October at newbalance.com and newbalance.co.uk.

They were first seen during the Tokyo-based brand’s FW23 fashion show, with two colourways available.

The gender neutral sneakers come in blue and beige, with washed suede, nubuck leather and mesh.

This is combined with a waxed outsole that gives the overall silhouette a vintage feel.

The only trace of Auralee branding appears on the left shoe of the footbed, while a N-Ergy and Abzorb-cushioned midsole sits below.

While the New Balance logo sits along the side of the shoe in matching blue and beige colours.

It follows up their collaborations of past seasons, which has included pairs of 2002R, XC-72, RC30, and 550 sneakers.

While New Balance have recently released a collection with Ganni, which sold out instantly, as well as teaming up with rapper Aminé on a pair of 610s and fashion label Aimé Leon Dore on T500s.

You can find out more details about the collab’s release date, and where to buy the shoes below.

How to buy the new Auralee x New Balance collab

They’re dropping on 11 October and they’ll be available to buy from a number of retailers across the globe, with a retail price of $170.

If you’re in the US then you can get the sneakers from New Balance’s official website, KITH, DSMNY and

DSMLA.

UK buyers can get them from New Balance’s official website, END, Mr Poter, DSML and KITH.

And if you’re in Canada then they’re available from New Balance’s official website, SSENSE and Mr Poter.