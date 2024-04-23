Man with ‘Britain’s biggest penis’ appears on This Morning

The man with the “biggest penis” in Britain has talked about some of the problems surrounding being so well-endowed – and the cue he’s taking from RuPaul’s Drag Race queens.

Viewers tuning in to co-hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday (23 April), heard that Matt Barr’s member measures more than 12 inches when erect. No foot-long Subway jokes, please…

It was in the showers at school that he first realised he differed from his peers, and Barr explained he wanted to dispel the idea that “bigger is always better” while appearing on his programme.

Measuring over 12 inches when erect, Matt Barr reveals what life is like living with Britain's biggest penis! 🍆 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/hZQZLr1kks — This Morning (@thismorning) April 23, 2024

He said: “It’s not the biggest problem in the world right now but it affects you in a way that people don’t think about, because they only think about this stuff with adult content, or pub jokes, for example.”

But bringing the topic up, if you’ll pardon the pun, in romantic relationships was tricky, he said.

“They love the idea more than the practicality,” he said, talking about women who might fancy the challenge. “There are people who like it from a bragging point of view.”

Maybe not surprisingly, he has been approached by figures in the adult industry, but isn’t interested in monetising his, ahem, talents, and has actually considered penis reduction surgery.

“You can dress around it, it just takes a lot of effort,” he said, before revealing that he’s taken some tips from the queens of Drag Race to manage his manhood in public situations.

“There’s a lot of tucking in that show, similar tactics to scale.”

Information on Barr’s upcoming book, which will unpack his, well, bar, and is titled A Long Story: Life With One Of The World’s Biggest Penises, is available on his website.