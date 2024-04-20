RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 is finally set to hit screens on 17 May, and attention is already turning to the cast of queens who could be re-entering the werk room for a second shot at glory.

All Stars 9 was officially confirmed by Paramount+ on Monday, 21 August 2023, and it’s believed that production on All Stars 9 began at the beginning of July 2023, following the conclusion of filming for season 16.

Eagle-eyed fans have been keeping a close eye on former Drag Race stars who mysteriously vanished on social media or cancelled gigs and appearances around the same time – usually tell-tale sign that they’ve been thrust back into the workroom for a second shot at glory.

The good news is, the rumoured All Stars 9 cast contains some fan favourites personalities, some all-time greats, and a couple of curveballs that could be the start of some unexpected Ru-demption arcs.

Which queens are rumoured to be appearing on All Stars 9?

As of July 2023, just nine queens are rumoured to be taking part in All Stars 9, which would make it the smallest cast since All Stars 7‘s all-winners season.

Here are the queens who’ve been connected to the series so far:

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14)

Angeria’s heart of gold catapulted her straight into the hearts of fans during season 14 – as well as to a joint 3rd place finish.

After returning to the runway as a surprise lip sync assassin on All Stars 8, Angeria is still very much part of the Drag Race family, and we could easily imagine her climbing close the top of that family tree during a second run.

Gottmik (Season 13)

As the first trans man to appear on Drag Race, Gottmik’s place in history was already assured when she entered the season 14 workroom, but the LA queen quickly established herself as one of the strongest competitors in recent years, combining jaw-dropping looks with plenty of charisma and comedy chops (Paris Hilton Snatch Game anyone?)

After being relegated to a joint 3rd place finish after being drawn against Symone in the season 14 finale lip sync, Gottmik feels like a queen who never quite got paid her dues. With a post-Drag Race career that includes appearances in Sam Smith music videos, a book release and even auditioning for the Hellraiser remake, she’d be one to beat on All Stars 9.

Jorgeous (Season 14)

Beloved by RuPaul – always handy when competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jorgeous had a wild ride on season 14, becoming the first queen on a US edition of the franchise to survive four bottom lip syncs and and proving you can never count her out.

Another season 14 star to return as a lip sync assassin on All Stars 8, Jorgeous could be ready to shake her way into the Hall of Fame on All Stars 9.

Nina West (Season 11)

Given she was such popular figure on season 11 among fans and queens alike, it’s easy to forget that Nina West only finished in 6th place during her original run – though she was, naturally, voted Miss Congeniality.

Combining campy humour and a sweet nature with a defiant activist streak, the children’s author could bring some political urgency to All Stars 9 at a time when drag remains under attack across the US.

Plastique Tiara (Season 11)

Plastique Tiara may only have finished in a relatively modest 8th place on season 11, but her runway looks up until that point in the competition had been beyond compare.

After a couple of years away from Drag Race to hone her craft and confidence, Plastique Tiara could bring it with the best of them on All Stars 9.

Roxxxy Andrews (Season five and All Stars 2)

She’s Roxxxy Andrews and she’s here to make it clear! Roxxxy’s run to the top four of All Stars 2 as part of the unbreakable Rolaskatox alliance remains controversial to this day, but there’s no denying that the season 5 runner-up remains bona fide Drag Race royalty. After all, this is the woman responsible for the franchise’s first-ever lip sync wig reveal.

One thing’s for sure, it would be fascinating to see how the ever-outspoken Roxxxy navigates the politics of all-star rules without Detox and Alaska (and a borrowed tank top) at her side.

Shannel (Season one and All Stars 1)

Another member of Drag Race royalty who’s no stranger to making it all the way to finals, season one and All Stars 1 queen Shannel has the greatest vintage of any rumoured All Stars 9 queen, in both age and association with the franchise.

After returning as a lip sync assassin in All Stars 8, it’s clear Shannel is still very much in the Drag Race fold – but can she do a Kylie Sonique Love and go all the way as an early-season queen?

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Season 10 and season 11)

Never underestimate the woman who generated perhaps the most viral meme in Drag Race history before promptly riding it straight back into the workroom the following year after a week one departure.

Miss Vanjie remains one of the most popular queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race 2.0 – otherwise known as the post-Logo TV, VH1 years – and as a queen who’s always managed to entertain while leaving room to grow, a Hall of Fame position could be the perfect end to the story.

When will RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 premiere?

As of July 2023, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 is yet to be announced. As such, there’s no word yet as to when it would premiere.

If, as rumoured, production is taking place in July 2023, that would be in keeping with previous All Stars production cycles, meaning it’s likely that fans could expect All Stars 9 to air in the spring or summer of 2024, following the conclusion of season 16.

Exactly what format All Stars 9 will follow, or whether the Fame Games twist introduced on All Stars 8 will be brought back, remains unconfirmed.

The lip sync assassin format, which pits each challenge winner against a surprise former queen, could be brought back, having been used in every All Stars series since All Stars 5. Or, could producers decide to mix things up and reintroduce a top two battle for the right to send a bottom queen home? Only time will tell…

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.