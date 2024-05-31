Trans Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau wins PFLAG award for ‘tireless advocacy’

Trans Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau has been honoured with a PFLAG award for her “tireless advocacy” and “commitment to visibility, representation and authenticity”.

On Thursday (30 May), Mau, who stars as Teri in the hit Netflix mini-series, which has thrust her into limelight, was presented with the PFLAG National George Takei Advocate award.

The award, named after Star Trek veteran and New York Times best-selling author George Takei, honours a person who uses their platform to help advance PFLAG’s work. Last year, Olympic gold-medallist Tom Daley was honoured.

Mau said receiving the award was “profoundly meaningful” to her, especially given that she’d used the human rights organisation’s services.

PFLAG’s Brian Bond with award-winner Nava Mau. (Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for PFLAG)

PFLAG is an advocacy group that works to support, educate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

“I am committed to, and passionate about, continuing to use my voice and work as a filmmaker and actor in the ongoing fight for justice, equity and inclusion, Mau added. “It’s truly an honour to accept this award.”

You may like to watch

PFLAG National’s chief executive, Brian Bond, said: “Nava’s dedication and tireless advocacy is exemplary of what happens when love takes action, and she has touched countless lives within the LGBTQ+ community.

Nava Mau’s character Teri dates Donny (Richard Gadd) in Baby Reindeer. (Netflix)

“Nava’s commitment to visibility, representation and authenticity embodies the very spirit of our mission, and celebrating her contributions is not just a recognition of ongoing remarkable work but a testament to the power of love, resilience and community in driving meaningful change.

“She is also a light for so many PFLAG families and their trans kids.”

Since starring in Baby Reindeer, which is based on actual events, Mau has spoken about what it was like to play a real-life trans person.

“I felt a great sense of responsibility and cared a lot about telling the story in the best way possible,” she told Digital Spy.