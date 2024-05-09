Jessie J ‘apologises’ to ex-girlfriend for calling bisexuality ‘a phase’

Pop star Jessie J has ‘apologised’ to her ex-girlfriend for calling her bisexuality ‘a phase’ in an unreleased song.

Everyone remembers where they were when “Bang Bang” singer Jessie J revealed that she was bisexual in 2011 – and then just a few years later clarified that she was exclusively into men, generating controversy in the process by calling her bisexuality ‘a phase’.

Now, the singer, 36, has opened up the conversation once more, and apologised to her ex-girlfriend for sweeping her sexuality under the rug.

According to Out, during a performance at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on 6 May, Jessie J sang an unreleased song which has been given the title “Complicated” by the internet – though no official title was given.

The song reportedly contained the lyrics: “2012, I broke up with my beautiful girlfriend. With the press in my face, called it a phase, babe I’m sorry.” The crowd reportedly gasped at the lines.

Jessie J previously discussed the controversy around her coming out (and subsequent going back in) in 2014.

You may like to watch

Jessie J. (Getty)

Speaking to Billboard, she said she regretted using the word ‘phase’, and added: “I’m a talker; I wear my heart on my sleeve. But sometimes I just have to know when to shut up.”

The singer also received a landslide of hate on X (then Twitter) at the time alleging that she ‘lied’ about her sexuality.

She addressed the backlash, writing: “The hate on my TL is uncalled for and ridiculous! I never lied about my sexuality, I never labelled myself, the media and some of the public did. I said almost 5 years ago now. I have dated girls and boys. Quote me! Which I had! Am I denying that…? No!

“I was young and I experimented! Who hasn’t? Not with just this topic, but anything! It’s part of life! No lies there. So happened I was becoming famous at the very same time and felt pressure to tell everyone all my business that really looking back was really no ones to know,” Jessie J continued.

“I fell for a person who happened to be a girl. Every other relationship I’ve had has been with a man. My record label didn’t care and it wasn’t part of my launch!”