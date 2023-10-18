Charli XCX has called out the ‘disheartening’ wave of hateful comments being directed at her friend and collaborator Sam Smith.

The “Vroom Vroom” singer posted to social media on Tuesday (17 October) to give Smith a special shoutout before their song “In The City” drops later this week.

It’s no secret that Smith has been the subject of horrific and unwarranted hate as of late, but collaborating with the “Unholy” singer seems to have opened Charli XCX’s eyes to just how poisonous the animosity has gotten.

Seemingly on the set of a shoot, wrapped up in a fluffy dressing gown with clips in her hair, Charli said in a quick 45-second clip: “Hi everyone. I’m about to release a song with Sam Smith.

Charli XCX has stood up for Sam Smith ahead of their collab this week. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“The experience so far has been really interesting because never in my life have I seen somebody receive so many hateful comments online.

“It’s obviously been really disheartening, but at the same time, I’m so proud of Sam’s ability to withstand that because I know that certainly couldn’t withstand it.

“So I just want to say, Sam, I love you. I love our song together, and I am in awe of your strength.”

Judging by the comments, it looks as though Charli’s video was inspired by a surge of fan comments begging her for a solo version of “In The City”, without Smith.

“So no solo version I guess,” one person commented under Charli’s video – completely disregarding what the “Boom Clap” singer had just said.

“We just want a solo release!!! No hate,” insisted a second.

And a third wondered: “So is a solo version off the table?”

Thankfully, plenty of Charli’s fans heard her loud and clear.

“So much respect for you thank you for saying something,” one fan told her.

Sam Smith has been subject to horrific levels of hate. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

“I love you so much for addressing this. I love you and Sam both and I can’t wait for the new song to drop,” raved a second.

Charli’s defence of Smith comes shortly after she took a similar stand for the UK’s trans community, following spiteful comments by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Hitting back at Sunak’s horrifying statement, in which he argued “a man is a man, a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense”, Charli made her feelings known on X (formerly Twitter).

“Absolutely disgusted by the continued violence towards the trans community by this current UK government,” she wrote.

“The transgender and non-binary communities face discrimination and prejudice every day and this absolutely ridiculous and uncalled-for attack on transgender healthcare is just another violent act of hatred.”

Smith made a similar statement to their fans in a post to their Instagram Story following Sunak’s comments.

T”o all trans/non-binary and gender non-conforming people in the UK right now…” they wrote at the time.

“You are not alone. Your humanity and your life MATTERS. Sending every one of you so much love.”

“In The City” is set to drop on Thursday, 19 October.