Jared Polis, Colorado’s out gay governor, has praised Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes for opening up about his sexuality during his gig in the state this week.

“Treat You Better” hit-maker Mendes was performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Colorado, on Monday night (28 October) when he took a moment to speak about his personal life.

Mendes described sexuality as a “beautifully complex thing” which is “hard to just put into boxes”, adding: “I’m trying to be brave and allow myself to be a human and feel things. That’s all I really want to say for now.”

He then launched into a rendition of “The Mountain”, in which he addresses the rumours about his sexuality.

‘He was surrounded by welcoming Coloradans’

On Wednesday (30 October), Polis, who in 2021 became the first US governor to enter a same-sex marriage, having made making history three years earlier as the first out gay man to be elected governor of a US state, voiced his support for Mendes.

Polis told TMZ: “Red Rocks is a great place to share anything and everything. Colorado is a state where everyone, no matter who they are, can love who they love without fear, and be who they are.”

He said Mendes’ choice to open up at the venue was right because “he was surrounded by welcoming Coloradans who support his personal freedom to be exactly who he is”.

Mendes was in a relationship with fellow singer-songwriter Camila Cabello for a bit more than two years but they split up in November 2021. He also dated Sabrina Carpenter briefly last year.

The singer’s new album, Shawn, is out on 15 November.

