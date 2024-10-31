Ever wanted to smell legendary American football star Odell Beckham Jr’s jockstrap after a game? Well, you can’t, because that’s weird – but a scented jockstrap candle is the next best thing.

If you’ve ever lit a scented candle and thought: “This is nice, but fresh linen and sea salt isn’t for me, I’d rather have something sweatier, sexier and thirstier,” then this one’s for you.

Launched by BetUS, the candle is shaped like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Beckham’s jockstrap and infused with his signature fragrance, making it half candle, half aphrodisiac (OK, the latter part is not confirmed).

The candle encourages users to bring “the invigorating locker room stench right into your own home”.

Available in both brown and pale blue, the candle’s “stench” actually consists of Odell’s signature notes of wood, citrus, amber, green lavender and neroli flower – and the sexy musk of a successful game day.

Long story short: it smells good, and is made better by the fact it’s modelled on the NFL star who joined the Dolphins earlier this year. He’s previously played for New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens.

A candle that bulges with amazing scents. (BetUS/m Supplied)

Andres Vargas, the head content editor at BetUS, said: “Light up this jockstrap candle and catch a whiff of Odell Beckham Jr’s game day grit, sweat and adrenaline. It’s the scent of worn leather, fresh turf and the fierce determination that defines every game.

“One sniff, and you’re transported to the heart of the stadium: the roar of the crowd, the smack of helmets, and the undeniable intensity of the moment when everything’s on the line, all in your very own home.”

The jockstrap candle is available to buy for $50 (£38), plus post and packing, here.

Now all we need is a candle modelled on Paul Mescal’s Gladiator II costume.

