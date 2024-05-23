Billlie announce European leg of their ‘Our FLOWERLD’ tour

K-pop girl group Billlie have announced the European leg of their 2024 Our FLOWERLD (Belllie’ve You) tour.

The band have confirmed the cities and dates for their upcoming tour with shows in the UK, Germany, Poland and more.

The nine-date tour begins on 12 July in Munich, with shows planned for Berlin, Cologne, Stockholm and London.

They’ll then head to the likes of Lisbon, Prague and Budapest before wrapping up the tour in Warsaw on 30 July.

🌸Billlie 'Our FLOWERLD (Belllie've You)' in EUROPE🌸 is coming to you this JULY! ✨



Here are the official stops in Europe – stay tuned for ticket information, prices, and sale schedule! 🎟 🌍🎶#BELLLIEVE, are you ready? 💫 pic.twitter.com/Ronn7PiRvY — Studio PAV Europe (@StudioPAVEurope) May 22, 2024

Fans are excited about the chance to catch the group live in Europe, with one replying: “i can’t wait to see my girls.”

You may like to watch

Another said: “THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BRINGING THEM TO PORTUGAL.”

Their most recent releases were the single album, Side-B: Memoirs of Echo Unseen in October 2023 and Japanese album, Knock-on Effect in early 2024.

Fans can expect to hear singles including “Eunoia”, “Dang! (hocus pocus)” and “Ring Ma Bell (What a Wonderful World)”.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Billlie’s European tour, you can find out the full tour schedule and more below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get tickets

The band said in a statement: “stay tuned for ticket information, prices, and sale schedule!”.

Fans can expect ticket detailing to be confirmed soon, so you can keep an eye out on the group’s social channels as well as the likes of Ticketmaster and Eventim.

We’ll also update this article once the on-sale dates and times for tickets have been announced.

The group will stop off at nine cities across Europe this July, with venues to be announced soon.