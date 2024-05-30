Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland diagnosed with ‘fast-moving’ breast cancer

Dance Moms’ Kelly Hyland has been diagnosed with “fast-moving” breast cancer, months after receiving a “clean mammogram” outcome.

The reality star, who appeared on the Lifetime series with her daughters Brooke and Paige between 2011 and 2014, shared the news that she’s now battling stage one, grade three breast cancer.

Kelly, who recently featured on Dance Moms: The Reunion, discovered a lump in her breast at the end of March.

The mum of three immediately booked herself in for a mammogram. “I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass,” she told E! News.

“I went from clean results to a malignant mass in eight months,” she said. “I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face.”

Kelly is undergoing six initial chemotherapy appointments, followed by surgery, radiation, and 11 further treatments.

Her former co-stars have shared their support for Kelly, commenting well-wishes beneath an Instagram post by daughter Brooke. “Confident that cancer has no idea who it’s messing with. I love you, mom,” she wrote on 29 May.

“Sending love and strength your way,” commented Kendall Vertes, while Kalani Hilliker wrote: “She’s got this.”

Asia Monet added: “She’s GOT THIS!! Love u all so much and sending prayers and endless amount of love.”

Kelly is continuing to record her Dear Dance Mom… podcast with Maddie and McKenzie Ziegler’s mum Melissa Gisoni, Nia Sioux’s mum Holly Frazier and Kendall’s mum Jill Vertes.

“They have been extremely supportive and are willing to film around my treatment schedule and how I’m feeling,” Kelly told the outlet. “I’m very lucky to have such great friends and a flexible job that allows me [to] keep some normalcy during all of this.”

In 2018, Dance Moms‘ teacher Abby Lee Miller was diagnosed with cancer. She has since returned to TV with a new series.

If this story has affected you, you can speak to Marie Curie in the UK for practical and clinical information, and emotional support on 0800 090 2309 8am-6pm Monday to Friday, and 11am-5pm on Saturdays. In the US, call the Susan G. Komen breast care helpline on 1877 465 6636 between 9am to 7pm ET Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 6pm Friday or email [email protected].