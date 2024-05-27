LGBTQ+ people are taking the p**s out of the Tories’ National Service pledge – 11 of the best memes
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter and turned it into what some people – not us, of course! – might call an angry, anti-trans mosh pit of hate, the memes haven’t been the same. Until now, thanks to the Tories pledging to bring back National Service.
Thanks to Rishi Sunak‘s baffling pledge to bring back what, essentially, amounts to a form of conscription, the ailing social media platform has come back to life as people who like making fun of inept right-wing politicians (i.e., queer people), return to put the boot in one more time.
Just in case you’re not sure what we’re talking about, on Saturday (25 May) Rishi Sunak made a bold election pledge to bring back military service for 18-year-olds if his Conservative government is re-elected in July.
The move would require young people to either spend a year in the military or do volunteer work on weekends.
Within hours of being announced, the pledge was rubbished by army chiefs – not to mention a former Conservative defence secretary. Oh, and by lots and lots of people on X/Twitter too, of course.
Without further ado, here are eleven of the funniest tweets and memes that are currently doing the rounds:
And finally, this spot-on Tories National Service clip taken from an episode of 1980s political comedy Yes Minister that shows some things (and political talking points) never change:
You can read all of our (usually less meme-based) Election 2024 coverage here.