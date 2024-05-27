Since Elon Musk took over Twitter and turned it into what some people – not us, of course! – might call an angry, anti-trans mosh pit of hate, the memes haven’t been the same. Until now, thanks to the Tories pledging to bring back National Service.

Thanks to Rishi Sunak‘s baffling pledge to bring back what, essentially, amounts to a form of conscription, the ailing social media platform has come back to life as people who like making fun of inept right-wing politicians (i.e., queer people), return to put the boot in one more time.

Just in case you’re not sure what we’re talking about, on Saturday (25 May) Rishi Sunak made a bold election pledge to bring back military service for 18-year-olds if his Conservative government is re-elected in July.

The move would require young people to either spend a year in the military or do volunteer work on weekends.

Within hours of being announced, the pledge was rubbished by army chiefs – not to mention a former Conservative defence secretary. Oh, and by lots and lots of people on X/Twitter too, of course.

Without further ado, here are eleven of the funniest tweets and memes that are currently doing the rounds:

You may like to watch

Gay eighteen year olds on their first day of national service pic.twitter.com/hV8QAJgJPf — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 26, 2024

Me when the drill sergeant wakes me up during national service pic.twitter.com/Bv2ej34d2y — Grace (@graceyldn) May 26, 2024

me after climbing out of the barracks window 5.45am Day 1 National Service pic.twitter.com/vUzHasgG93 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 25, 2024

Me when they give me my gun at national service pic.twitter.com/j9PgS3yQNa — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) May 25, 2024

My teenager has shared her cohort’s reaction to the national service plan, on the app they also want to ban, on the smartphone they also want to ban. That’s three layers of teenage sarcasm primed and ready to launch at the Tories, folks. pic.twitter.com/gVFvWoYJEa — Heather Burns (@WebDevLaw) May 27, 2024

Me arriving at the barracks for national service pic.twitter.com/DRynlZHBge — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) May 26, 2024

I'd just like to reassure everyone that national service will not apply to kids with rich parents. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 26, 2024

Me going off to do my National Service. #nationalservice pic.twitter.com/bBOsDwM6g6 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) May 26, 2024

To be honest, getting shot at during national service might be your best chance at seeing a doctor under the Tories — Dr Ruby Rutter (@ruby_rutter) May 25, 2024

Rishi Sunak’s national service has officially made it to the Australian meme pages pic.twitter.com/7omiXnMKjS — Sascha O'Sullivan (@saschaosullivan) May 27, 2024

And finally, this spot-on Tories National Service clip taken from an episode of 1980s political comedy Yes Minister that shows some things (and political talking points) never change:

Yes Minister on bringing back national service pic.twitter.com/i0t0GwE4Cu — Jim Pickard 🐋 (@PickardJE) May 25, 2024

You can read all of our (usually less meme-based) Election 2024 coverage here.