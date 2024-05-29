Country music superstar Shania Twain has explained why she doesn’t hate ex-husband Robert Lange for having an affair with her former best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

When she said, “Let’s Go Girls,” to best friend Thiébaud, what Canadian singer Twain probably didn’t mean was: “Let’s swap husbands.”

But that’s what happened.

Twain married record producer Robert “Mutt” Lange in 1993. The pair split 15 years later, after he had an affair with Twain’s bestie in 2008.

Twain married Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, in 2011, and the pair have been together ever since.

Speaking on the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast yesterday (May 29), the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer revealed that she has no hard feelings – but felt Frédéric should.

“Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily. It’s about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they’re wrong,” she said.

“Maybe you believe for ever that whatever they did was wrong.

“Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It’s his mistake. Not my mistake. So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with.”

Speaking about the affair on the Armchair Expert podcast last year, the Grammy-Award winner and long-time LGBTQ+ ally said Frédéric handled the news about the affair better than she did.

“He was so thoughtful about it all … It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it,” she said.

“I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before… that really devastated me more than any other instability I’ve ever felt.”