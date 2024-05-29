Everything you need to know about comedian Stephen Bailey and his husband

Stephen Bailey is a regular face on UK TV screens. The 37-year-old stand-up comedian and television presenter, who is gay, is probably best known as the presenter of Celebs on the Farm, however he does have many other strings to his bow.

As well as Celebs on the Farm, he’s appeared on numerous British television shows including Roast Battle, Love Island: Aftersun, Celebrity Mastermind, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Hey Tracey, Good Morning Britain and recently Richard Osman’s House of Games, amongst many others.

Comedian Stephen Bailey and his husband, employment lawyer Rich Taylor, also previously were one of six couples who put their relationship to the test in BBC One’s celebrity challenge show, Unbreakable back in 2022.

Under the watchful eye of relationship experts, couples took on challenges from bungee jumping to rowing to see which pair had the strongest bond. Eventually, one couple was crowned the ‘unbreakable’ winners.

While Stephen and Rich wanted to take part in the show to try something new and spend a bit of time together away from their hectic schedules, they also felt like they had something to prove.

“I wasn’t worried about [taking part] from the relationship point of view,” Stephen previously told PinkNews. “I thought about it more like it’d be nice for us to show a different kind of gay couple than what’s normally on TV.”

Stephen Bailey also told us that he thinks while shows like Netflix sensation Heartstopper and Jack Rooke’s Big Boys are laying the groundwork for more TV programmes to focus on LGBTQ+ lives, it’s still rare to see LGBTQ+ people and their relationships normalised, rather than stereotyped, in mainstream entertainment.

“The biggest thing to drill home is that I do think sometimes we are still othered,” he says. While Stephen has been a regular on the comedy circuit for years, this subtle homophobia is something that still infiltrates his work life.

“Sometimes I don’t get booked because ‘we’ve already got the gay one’, and I think if that’s still happening, I don’t know if we’ve moved that much further ahead,” he says. “I think there’s still lessons to be learned.”

While Stephen Bailey’s partner Rich Taylor had never so much as stepped foot in a TV studio before filming Unbreakable, he too wanted to present the normality and the mundanity of their relationship – snoring, bed hogging, and all.

“I think one thing that we definitely wanted to show was that actually, as a couple we’re quite down-to-earth, fun, northern guys who have the similar issues that straight relationships have,” Rich says. “We’re just a normal couple.”

Overall, 2022’s Unbreakable was warm, light-hearted television. There was time for real talk though. In one episode, Stephen and Rich explained how they no longer feel able to hold hands after enduring a spate of homophobic attacks, much to the surprise of the other (non-gay) couples.

“We can’t walk down the street holding hands and feel safe,” says Stephen. “I think a few of the others were a bit shocked by that because they thought: ‘It’s 2022, of course you can’, and it’s like, it’s easy to say, ‘of course you can’, but we actually can’t.”

A while ago, the pair were chased through a park and into a tube station in London, supposedly one of the most open cities in the world, for holding hands. A few days later, again in London, they were called ‘b***y boys’.

“We couldn’t believe it, because neither of us had ever really experienced anything [like this],” Stephen says. “And no one helped as well. That’s the other thing.”

Then, after filming for Unbreakable wrapped up, it happened again.

“We were walking near where I live in Manchester and we got followed home and called ‘c**k-sucking f****ts,'” Stephen says. “The worry is you can’t say anything back because of how these things escalate.”

At a time when anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime was – and still is – rising at unprecedented levels, it was great to see a gay couple like Stephen Bailey and his husband on a prime-time BBC One show.

A comedian and an employment lawyer doesn’t seem like the most conventional of couples, but it clearly works. “Our individuality is the thing that keeps us together,” Stephen says.

“I’d like people to see us as Heartstopper grown up.”