Carrie Hope Fletcher to lead Calamity Jane musical on UK and Ireland tour

Carrie Hope Fletcher is starring in a new UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning actress and singer will lead the musical on a national tour across 30 venues in 2025.

Tickets for the Calamity Jane tour are now available to buy from ATG Tickets for select dates.

Fletcher, who will take on the titular role, said: “Calamity Jane is one of those roles that doesn’t come around all too often.

“She’s action, romance and comedy all packed into one character, and I can’t wait to take on the challenge of filling her shoes!”.

The tour will begin on 14 January in Aylesbury and head to the likes of Manchester, Sunderland, Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Calamity Jane is then set to stop off at venues in Brighton, Edinburgh, York, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow, Leicester and Dublin.

The musical is based on the beloved 1953 film starring Doris Day, which was adapted for the stage by Charles K Freeman.

The score by Sammy Fain and Paul Francis Webster features the likes of “The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away)”, “Just Blew in from the Windy City” and Oscar-winning “Secret Love”.

Ahead of the Calamity Jane tour in 2025, you can find out the full list of venues and dates as well as ticket details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for shows in Aylesbury, Manchester, Sunderland, Woking, Brighton, Liverpool, York, Wimbledon, Stoke, Glasgow and Milton Keynes are now on sale via ATG Tickets.

Tickets for other shows across the UK and Ireland go on sale at various dates. You can check your local listing below via the musical’s official website.