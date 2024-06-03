Former Olympian and right-wing pundit Caitlyn Jenner began her Pride month celebrations from behind the wheel of a car, and social media users are pointing out the obvious.

Writing on X/Twitter on 1 June, the Donald Trump fan shared a photo of herself wearing a red dress and sunglasses while perched in the driver’s seat of a car.

“Rolling into [LGBTQ+ flag] like…” she captioned the photo, before following it up with the eye-rolling comment: “In MAGA red too.”

While the 74-year-old former sports star is now perhaps best known for her contentious remarks about the LGBTQ+ community – despite coming out as trans herself back in 2015 – her stance on queer people is far from the most controversial moment of her career to-date.

Rolling into 🏳️‍🌈 month like… pic.twitter.com/C3hdqQTtDI — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 1, 2024

Months before Jenner came out as a trans woman in 2015, the media personality was involved in a fatal multi-vehicle collision on a highway in her home city, Malibu, in which her SUV pushed the car of animal rights activist Kim Howe into traffic.

Howe was killed in the crash, though no criminal charges were filed against Jenner. Prosecutors initially deemed Jenner had been driving her car too quickly, but ruled there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction.

She later settled civil lawsuits with Howe’s stepchildren, Dana Redmond and William Howe.

Nearly ten years on from the crash and it seems that Jenner’s reputation has never quite recovered, as her post about driving into Pride month is facing some serious mocking online.

IS THIS A THREAT?! https://t.co/uRcDUYlwpC — Gay and Tired (@GayChemist) June 1, 2024

“You probably shouldn’t be behind a wheel,” quipped RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Divina De Campo, as social media influencer Matt Bernstein joked: “CLEAR THE ROADS!”

EVERYONE GET OFF THE ROAD NOW https://t.co/HORvoNivjO — Hate Blanchett (@weekend3warrior) June 1, 2024

Others shared videos of some shockingly poor driving that they jokingly attributed to the Republican, while one person shared a clip from an episode of comedy cartoon South Park, which mocked Jenner’s crash.

Since retiring from her decathlon career and being involved in the fatal collision, Jenner has dedicated her time to advocating for the removal of trans women from sports and gushing over former US president Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, she courted controversy once again for suggesting that trans women are not “real women”, while last year she was called out for referring to LGBTQ+ people as “domestic terrorists”.