Caitlyn Jenner has been widely condemned by LGBTQ+ celebrities including Bianca Del Rio, Kerri Colby and Trinity the Tuck for turning to far-right “groomer” rhetoric.

Jenner, arguably the most famous trans woman in the world, launched into an extraordinary rant attacking what she called the “radical rainbow mafia”, saying it was the “worst thing that has ever happened to LGBT people”.

“We live in a beautiful country called America, where we are free to be whomever we want,” she tweeted on Thursday (30 March).

“The Radical Rainbow Mafia has hijacked LGBT people and is the worst thing that has ever happened to LGBT people! They are DOMESTIC TERRORISTS!”

Her incendiary tweet has not gone down all that well among the aforementioned “LGBT people”.

One Twitter user attempted to reason with Jenner by replying: “We should not be calling our fellow Americans ‘domestic terrorists’ even if they have values that are radically different from our own. The temperature needs to come way down.”

Jenner chose to double down on her stance, writing: “I don’t consider grooming children a value. I don’t consider violence to shut down opposition a value. The Radical Rainbow Mafia is dangerous!”

The “grooming” claim is one used by far-right voices and conspiracy theorists to suggest that LGBTQ+ people are unsafe to children, and is often lobbied at trans people and drag queens in particular.

In multiple other tweets, Jenner continued her tirade, calling the “Radical Rainbow Mafia” a “threat to peace and order”.

Let’s be very clear… The Radical Rainbow Mafia is a threat to peace and order. They are a fringe group of ‘activists’ hijacking the LGBT population. It is an utter shame! It’s beyond a shame…it’s DANGEROUS! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2023

The Radical Rainbow Mafia is a domestic terror group… quickly becoming akin to white supremacist orgs. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2023

To the people saying I started the Radical Rainbow Mafia… you are WRONG! I have been a celebrity since I made our nation proud in ‘76. I had no choice as one of the most famous people in the world to be public with my decision. I use my voice responsibly. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner’s tweets drew widespread condemnation from the LGBTQ+ community and its figureheads.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 alumnus Kerri Colby wrote: “The radical community hijacker you’re referring to is yourself, my dear.”

She also quote-tweeted the post, writing: “The call is coming from inside the house.”

All Stars 4 winner Trinity the Tuck said: “You should be ashamed to call yourself part of this community.”

Another user simply wrote: “The rest of the community waiting for you to shut the f**k up.”

It seems you lost perspective. Your anger and bitterness against yourself (a member of the lgbtq community) is growing. I hope you find yourself one day along w/ peace and some level of serenity before you pass. 🙏🏼👵🏻 The self hatred will only weigh you down. Bless your heart. — Mrs. Kasha Davis (@KashaDavis) March 31, 2023

For someone who was desperate for OUR community to accept them when they came out and then exploit our trans family for a TV show to benefit them to say this?

Trash as always Caitlyn. Vroom Vroom into the bin baby 🚗🗑️ https://t.co/Np5yEB9kXX — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) March 31, 2023

Never one to hold her tongue, Bianca Del Rio, winner of Drag Race‘s sixth season and current host of spin-off show The Pit Stop, wrote: “The only TERRORIST is YOU behind the wheel of a car.”

Del Rio was referring to the fatal car crash Jenner was involved in in 2015, which she faced no criminal charges for.

Others focused on Caitlyn Jenner’s support of the Republican party – the same political institution currently demonising trans people across the United States.

One wrote: “Those Republicans whose a*s you kiss call you a groomer when you’re not in the room.”

Jenner supported the recently-indicted 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, even refusing to admit that he lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Jenner, a former Olympian turned reality TV star, became instantly the world’s most famous trans woman upon coming out in 2015.

Having initially used her platform to speak out for trans rights, she has, over time, become a prominent right-wing pundit.

After losing her bid to become California governor in 2021, she quickly became a Fox News contributor, were she has shared her support for Ron DeSantis and his Don’t Say Gay legislation.

She’s also begun campaigning against trans inclusion in sports, arguing that it’s “fair” to exclude trans women from women’s categories.