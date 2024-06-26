Lady Gaga has teased new music during an interview with drag star Sasha Velour.

Speaking to We’re Here host and the winner of season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sasha Velour, to promote her concert documentary for Chromatica Ball (on HBO), Gaga hinted that new music would be coming sooner, rather than later. Which will be, err, music to the ears of her fans – known as Little Monsters.

“I have been in the studio all the time,” Lady Gaga said. “I’m making a lot of music, and it’s this incredibly vast experience that I feel so lucky that I get to have. I’m excited for monsters to hear where I am now, and be connecting on that level again.”

It’s also worth noting the full-circle moment for Sasha Velour given that Lady Gaga was a guest judge on the first episode of her victorious Drag Race season in 2017.

Elsewhere in the interview with Sasha Velour, Lady Gaga described her LGBTQ+ fans as “one of the most powerful artistic communities in the world,” adding: “It’s this community that has given birth to the way we think about art.”

Although new music is on the way, that’s not the only treat fans can expect in the coming months.

Dates and ticket details for her Las Vegas residency Jazz & Piano show were announced recently and she will be seen as Harley Quinn in Joker sequel Folie à Deux, opposite Joaquin Phoenix, in October.

She has also recently been forced to deny pregnancy rumours after fans started up internet speculation.

Lady Gaga took to TikTok on 5 June to squash the rumours, quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift track “Down Bad”, from The Tortured Poets Department album.

“Not pregnant – just down bad cryin’ at the gym,” the singer captioned the video.

Swift was quick to support Gaga, saying: “Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”

Gaga Chromatica Ball is available to stream on HBO Max.