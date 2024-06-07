Omar Apollo announces first ‘God Said No’ world tour dates

Omar Apollo has announced details of the first dates on his upcoming world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed headline shows in Australia, Asia and North America for 2024 as part of the God Said No Tour.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 14 June via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin with shows in Australia this July with Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane dates before heading to Tokyo, Yuzuwa and Jakarta.

He will then take the tour across North America, beginning on 20 August in Indianapolis, with dates planned in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Seattle and Los Angeles to name a few.

The tour will be in support of his upcoming second studio album, God Said No which is due for release on 28 June.

The LP features singles “Spite”, “Dispose of Me” and “Less of You” and is described as a “survey of the emotional wreckage that followed the end of a torrid love affair”.

It was also feature a contribution from Pedro Pascal, who will provide vocals on the track “Pedro”.

“Omar is a very good friend of mine. I love his music. He’s also like me, someone who grew up bilingual,” Pascal told GQ.

The singer is also expected to announce further dates on the God Said No tour, including Europe.

Ahead of Omar Apollo tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Omar Apollo tickets?

Fans in North America can sign up to an artist presale via his official website at omarapollo.com/tour. Choose your preferred date and enter your details to access a presale from 10am local time on 12 June.

Other presales taking place across the week include Citi Cardmember and VIP package presales, they both start at 10am local time on 11 June via Ticketmaster.

You can check out the singer’s full tour schedule and further presale details below.