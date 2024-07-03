London Grammar announce UK arena tour dates

London Grammar have announced details of a headline UK arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will play their first ever arena shows as part of the tour in support of their upcoming fourth album.

Fans can get their hands on London Grammar tickets from 10am on 12 July via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

It follows up their European tour announcement, with the group saying: “You asked, and we listened…”.

The three-date arena run will begin on 11 November at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and head to Manchester’s AO Arena on 12 November.

They’ll finish up the UK leg of the tour with a show at London’s O2 Arena on 14 November.

The tour will be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, The Greatest Love, which is due for release in September.

They recently performed at Glastonbury Festival on the Park Stage, playing tracks from the new album including “Into Gold” and “House”.

Their tour will begin in Europe, with shows in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Berlin in October and November.

Ahead of London Grammar tickets going on sale for their UK arena tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get London Grammar tickets for their UK tour?

They go on general sale at 10am on 12 July via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans who pre-order their album from the group’s official store will receive access to presale tickets, while those who have pre-ordered the LP already will automatically receive a code. This will take place from 10am on 10 July and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

Other presales taking place include O2 Priority from 10am on 10 July, which is available to those with the O2 mobile app. And a Three presale takes place from 10am on 10 July for those with the Three+ rewards app.

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced between £47.10 – £52.80.

You can check out their full tour schedule below.