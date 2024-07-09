Three boys released on bail after trans woman stabbed in Stockton

Three boys have been released on bail after a trans woman was stabbed in Stockton.

The victim, who is in her twenties, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for surgery on a wound to her leg.

Armed police were reportedly sent to Norton Road, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, on 2 July and the three boys, aged between 12 and 16, were later arrested.

Cleveland police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

In an update on Monday (8 July), the police said the boys have been released on strict conditional bail while enquiries continue. Locals might notice an increased police presence, including officers and community support teams, as detectives continued their investigation, they added.

Richard Baker, Cleveland’s assistant chief constable, said last week: “Nobody should ever have to fear being targeted for simply being who they are. Physical violence against a person, or slurs made regarding a person’s gender identity, race, disability or any other difference, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our communities.

You may like to watch

Norton Road, where a trans woman was stabbed last week. (Google Maps)

“Cleveland police takes all reports of hate crime and hate-crime incidents extremely seriously, as we know the effects of this type of crime can be traumatic and long-lasting.

“If you have been the victim of hate crime, or you are concerned about someone you know, please report it to us. We have officers who can support you through an investigation and work together to bring offenders to justice.”

Hate crimes against trans people in the UK have risen dramatically in recent years, according to statistics released by the Home Office last year.

The figures showed that transphobic hate crimes in England and Wales increased by 11 per cent, with 4,732 reported offences in 2022-2023. Over the past five years, hate crimes against transgender people have risen by 186 per cent.

Cleveland police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and those with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage can call 101, quoting reference number 124844.