Police release images of three men after ‘homophobic’ knife attack

Police have released images of three men they want to speak to in connection with a suspected homophobic hate crime in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said three men riding bicycles were involved in an incident in Bristol on 11 August, in which they verbally abused two people, before punching one and attacking him with a knife.

“Three unknown men riding bicycles stopped and become aggressive towards two men walking in St Thomas Street in Redcliffe”, police said in a statement released on Monday (7 October). “They made homophobic comments before punching one of the victims and attacking him with a knife. One of the victims sustained a cut to the chest but did not require hospital treatment.”

Police have described the three men, urging the public to get in touch if they have any information.

One man one is “of slim build, in his late teens to early twenties, wearing an all-black tracksuit with white motif down the right arm”. The second is also “of slim build, with light-coloured hair, and is wearing a black top and bottoms with white trainers”.

The third suspect is of “large build, with light-coloured hair… wearing all-black clothing”. All three are white.

Research for Stonewall, published last month, showed that 56 per cent of queer people in the UK do not feel safe holding hands in public because of the prejudice they could face. The charity has called on the government to address the rise in LGBTQ+ hate crimes.

“Even something as simple as reaching out to hold their partner’s hand now feels unsafe,” a Stonewall spokesperson said. “Everyone deserves to go about their daily lives free from the fear of abuse and harassment, no matter their identities.”

Last year, the Home Office revealed that hate crimes based on sexual orientation in England and Wales had risen by 112 per cent during the past five years. Offences against trans people rose by 186 per cent over the same period.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.