Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black has shared a sweet photo and video of their two kids wishing the Olympian luck, as he defends his title in the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving competition at Paris 2024.

Posting on Instagram, Oscar-nominated screenwriter and Tom Daley’s husband of seven years Dustin Lance Black shared a sweet message to the diver from the pair’s children.

Daley and Black share two children: Robert Ray Black-Daley, known as Robbie, was born via surrogacy on 27 June 2018, while the couple’s second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, was born just last April.

Black shared a heart-warming image of both Phoenix Rose and Robbie talking to Daley and his diving partner Noah Williams yesterday (28 July), ahead of their appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics today (29 July).

“Thanks to the @TeamGB nearest and dearest, the boys got to give Papa and Noah one last kiss and hug for good luck tomorrow,” Black wrote.

Tom Daley and his diving partner Noah Williams speak to Daley’s children, Robbie and Phoenix Rose. (Instagram/@dlanceblack)

Over the past few days, Tom Daley’s husband has shared a collection of images of him and their kids hanging out in Paris, as they await the Daley’s hotly-anticipated return to Team GB.

The 30-year-old gold medalist and Team GB flagbearer is at his fifth Olympic Games in hope of defending his men’s 10 metre synchro title, after he won gold back at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by just one point.

Writing again on Instagram, Black praised his husband for filling his “family’s hearts with more love and pride than [they] ever knew they could hold”.

The adorable post showed their son Robbie clapping and cheering as Team GB, including Tom Daley, arrived at the games via boat on Friday (26 July).

Last week, the Milk writer posted a photo of Daley kissing Phoenix Rose on an aeroplane, and another image of himself with Robbie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“​​It’s been a little over 16 months since our eldest son, Robbie, shared with Tom that he wished he could watch his Papa dive in the Olympics in person,” Black wrote.

“Yesterday Tom kissed our boys goodbye before entering the Paris 2024 Olympic Village.

“Today I took our boys to see the Eiffel Tower is this, one of my favourite cities in the world. We are so proud of Tom for all of the sacrifices and incredibly hard work he’s put in to get to his 5th Olympics and to make Robbie’s wish come true!”

