Disney confirms ‘The Greatest Showman’ live stage musical is happening

Disney has confirmed that The Greatest Showman is being adapted into a live stage musical.

During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was confirmed that the hit film will be brought to life on stage.

The 2017 film starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Keala Settle went on to become a box office smash hit, grossing $435 million worldwide.

The story follows the life and fortunes of the circus entertainer PT Barnum and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its star attractions.

The film features hit songs including “This Is Me”, “A Million Dreams”, “The Greatest Show”, “Rewrite the Stars” and “Never Enough”.

The music was composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have also worked on musicals, Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight and A Christmas Story.

The duo were recently in London and posted images from rehearsal rooms alongside a number of award-winning West End stars, though it is unconfirmed whether this was for The Greatest Showman or another project, as reported by What’s On Stage.

It’s being developed by the Disney Theatrical Group, which has also been responsible for stage adaptions of The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Aladdin and Frozen.

The company said in a statement: “The stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, featuring the Academy Award-nominated songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will announce production timetable, creative team, and cast at a later date.”

A new circus show inspired by The Greatest Showman

It follows up the news of a new musical circus show, Come Alive! which is set to feature songs from the film.

The show, which is opening in London, is inspired by the film but features a completely original story by Jenny Bicks.

It will premiere at the Empress Museum in Earls Court on 23 September and has been created by Simon Hammerstein.

The production will take place in a 700-capacity big top space, with circus performers and musical theatre stars from the West End and beyond.

Limited tickets for Come Alive! are still available to buy here, with the show running until at least 5 January, 2025.

While details of The Greatest Showman musical will be revealed by Disney at a later date, so watch this space.

