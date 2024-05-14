Andrew Scott to voice horny new audio erotica series – and fans are gagged

All Of Us Strangers and Ripley star Andrew Scott has signed up to voice erotic new audio series The Queen’s Guard, and fans of horny ASMR are simply shaking.

The Queen’s Guard is created by Quinn, an app for audio erotica, with categories including “butt stuff”, “non-binary voice”, and “daddy”.

Essentially, this looks set to be Scott’s raunchiest role to-date, and for someone perpetually associated with Fleabag’s Hot Priest, that’s no easy feat.

Scott will voice the role of Robb the Protector in the horny historical fiction series (yes, there’s more than one episode), though the plot for this titillating tale is currently under wraps. Perhaps in this story, the listener decides when the climax is.

In a short clip posted by Quinn, Andrew Scott walks through a whitewashed room dressed in a silk blue top and matching trousers as he begins to read a section of The Queen’s Guard.

“Look at you,” he says, with a voice so smoky it could cause Bronchitis.

“Look at how beautifully your body bears the marks of everything you’ve been through. I could worship every one of them.”

Now introducing… Andrew Scott as Robb the Protector.



The Queen’s Guard, a Quinn Original series, hits the Quinn app on May 16, 2024. pic.twitter.com/CSRD9CrJUY — Quinn (@tryquinn_) May 13, 2024

Scott, who also whispered plenty of sweet nothings to Paul Mescal in this year’s gay drama All of Us Strangers, promised that his fans would get everything they needed and more from The Queen’s Guard.

“I know a lot of you out there love a bit of fantasy and historical fiction,” he said with a slight chuckle, suggesting he knows exactly what kind of fantasies his fans enjoy the most.

“I think you’re gonna really fall in love with this story.”

The Queen’s Guard lands on Quinn on 16 May, and as expected, the reveal has led to a flurry of Scott fans scheduling some me-time in their calendar for that date.

“I screamed so loud I frightened my neighbors,” one fan wrote, as another quipped: “I fear I let out a whistle note only dogs can hear.”

“Carpal tunnel doctor appointments about to go through the roof,” joked a third, as a third predicted: “Amazon is going to be scratching their heads trying to figure out why Fleabag season 2 is suddenly trending again.”

The Queen’s Guard will be available on Quinn from Thursday 16 May.