Coldplay recently announced extra European tour dates for 2024 – and these are the ticket prices.

The group will continue their huge Music of the Spheres World Tour across Europe next summer.

This includes stadium shows in Dublin, Athens, Budapest, Rome, Lyon, Munich and Vienna.

They’re currently performing at stadiums across the UK and Europe as part of the tour, performing their biggest hits alongside new tracks.

Their set has seen them perform tracks including “A Sky Full of Stars”, “Yellow”, “Viva la Vida”, “Paradise” and “Fix You” to name a few.

The tour is also aiming to cut direct emissions from the group’s last tour in 2017 by 50 percent. Fans can also help power the show by riding energy-producing bikes at each concert.

Ahead of tickets going on sale this month you can find out how much tickets cost and release date info below.

What are the Coldplay ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that the ticket prices for the group’s show at Helsinki Olympic Stadium will be the following.

They start from €56.50 / €89.50 / €109.50 / €119.50 / €139.50 / €161.50 plus a delivery fee.

Fans can expect a similar price mark for all shows across the European tour.

When do they go on sale?

Fans can sign up for an exclusive presale at coldplay.com.

The presale for Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome and Helsinki will then take place at 9am local time on 25 July.

The presale for Dusseldorf, Munich, Vienna and Dublin will then take place at 10am local time on 25 July.

While general sale tickets will be released at 10am local time on Friday, 28 July.