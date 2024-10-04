The first trailer for the BBC’s new queer drama Mr Loverman has finally arrived, and it promises life-long secrets and groundbreaking kisses.

Mr Loverman is based on the critically acclaimed 2013 novel of the same name by esteemed British author Bernardine Evaristo.

It follows exuberant Antiguan-born Hackney resident Barrington “Barry” Walker (Line of Duty and The Walking Dead star Lennie James) as he prepares to confront a secret he’s been holding onto for 50 years.

Despite being married to his jaded wife Carmel (Doctor Who’s Sharon D. Clarke) for five decades, he’s spent much of that time being embroiled in a romantic affair with his best friend of 60 years, Morris De La Roux (His Dark Materials Ariyon Bakare).

Now, he’s approaching his 75th birthday, and is faced with a decision that will change the rest of his life: finally step into his authentic self publicly, or stay in the closet to keep his family together.

Today (4 October), the BBC has shared the first trailer for the new eight-part show, and it looks set to be difficult (yet steamy) journey.

“You are a homosexual, Barry,” Morris spits through gritted teeth at the trailer’s start, with James’ Barrington responding fiercely: “I ain’t no homosexual. I am a Barrysexual.”

Barry then describes “50 years of living a double life”, as the 30-second clip introduces Clarke as Carmel, as well as Time star Tamara Lawrance and The Story of Tracy Beaker’s Sharlene Whyte as their adult daughters, Maxine and Donna.

Small Axe actor Tahj Miles plays Daniel, Donna’s son and Barry and Carmel’s grandson.

“You are a cheat, Barry,” quips Morris over the breakfast table. “But not in the way that she think,” responds the seemingly unmoved Barry.

The short clip also shows Barry and Morris dancing in the former’s living room, and the pair going in for a sweet kiss.

Ariton Bakare and Lennie James will play lovers Morris and Barry in the TV adaptation of Mr Loverman. (BBC/Fable Pictures/Des Willie)

The historic new show is thought to be the first time LGBTQ+ members of the Windrush generation have had their stories told in a drama on a leading British television channel.

Yesterday (3 October), the broadcaster confirmed that all eight episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 14 October, with a double bill airing on BBC One from 9pm that evening.

The remaining six episodes will then air in a double bill every Monday for the following three weeks.

