An anonymous poster on Reddit has taken to the web to ask whether she’s the “a**hole” for not believing that her boyfriend “suddenly became gay” due to “the altitude difference” in Utah.

Posting on the Am I The A**hole (AITA) subreddit, in which users ask online strangers to judge whether they’re right or wrong in certain situations, account u/CanItBeTrue-OrNot posted a very specific dilemma.

The TL;DR version is this; the female user’s boyfriend cheated on her with a man during a work trip to Utah, and blamed the transgression on Utah’s “altitude.”

“I can hardly believe that I am writing this or that it happened, but I am and it did so here we go. I (28 F) have been with my boyfriend (29 M) for 3 years.

“Every now and then he has to go to Utah for a few days because his team has a customer service branch that operates out there. I got a text from one his co-workers who has become a friend of ours and it said that on the trip my boyfriend cheated on me with some guy on the customer care team,” she wrote.

The user “did not believe it at first”, mentioning that her “boyfriend has always identified as straight.”

She continued: “When he got home I asked him about it, basically expecting him to confirm it was nonsense. Instead he got real quiet and had us sit down and said he had to tell me something. He said it was true, he did have a ‘one night stand’ with a guy. I couldn’t believe it. I asked him if he was telling me he was gay? Or bisexual? And regardless cheating is cheating.

“He insisted he was not gay at all but ‘the strangest thing happened’. He said that when he was at dinner with his Utah co-workers, he ‘suddenly became gay’. I was like…what? What the f**k? He said he thinks it was ‘due to the altitude’.”

According to the user, the man reportedly “got really confused as to how ‘all of the sudden he was gay’, claiming that ‘higher altitudes have an impact on how people think’,” but added that “as soon as he landed back home he was ‘back to being straight’.”

Though the man claimed that he “became gay” at a work group dinner, but then “confirmed within himself that he is straight” and that he “temporarily turned gay due to the altitude.”

For those wondering, Utah is considered a high altitude state, with an average elevation of 6,100 feet.

“I’m confused,” the woman finished. Us, too.

A screenshot of the post was also shared on X with the caption “wake up babe, a new cause of homosexuality just dropped,” where it also went viral, with 2.6m views at the time of writing.

wake up babe a new cause of homosexuality just dropped pic.twitter.com/c7TF9x23F6 — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) October 28, 2024

One person responded: “If I’m gay at sea level, imagine my powers if I climb up a mountain…”

In a follow up comment added to the original post, OP wrote, “I met my boyfriend just this afternoon. He acted like nothing was abnormal. I told him it was over. He acted like I thought he was joking. I said, come on, he cheated on me. He said he couldn’t believe I was blaming him for it. ‘It was the altitude!’ He kept saying it. Like seriously…he said it like 15 times in a row. He was insistent.

“I told him it didn’t matter if the altitude made him gay, he still had a choice to not cheat on me. He accused me of being a bigot!”

At the end of the post, it seems the man is “sticking to this story”; claiming that he was “temporarily and unwillingly gay due to the altitude.”

