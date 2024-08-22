Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has admitted that he knows his fans want to see his armpits. That’s it, that’s the article.

Piker has been covering the Democratic National Convention, where VP Kamala Harris accepted the presidential nomination for the party, on Twitch. The left-wing political commentator has nearly three million followers on the live streaming service.

Political commentating aside, though, Piker has a dedicated queer following – something that probably has a lot to do with the fact that one of his favourite pastimes is getting his arms out on his live streams – and, by extension, his armpits. And he knows that that’s what you’re tuning in for.

“I’ll be honest, I do breaking gay news every day,” he told the Live Stream on 21 August. “When I flex my pits on the timeline.

“I don’t have to say ‘Breaking gay news’, I live it, you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere at the Democratic National Convention, everyone from Billy Porter to ex Trump aide Stephanie Grisham slammed the Republican Party, as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz officially accepted nomination to run for the Presidency.

The former Pose star was asked about former president Donald Trump, to which he replied: “It’s exhausting, it’s not working any more. The only reason it does work at all is because we continue to give it oxygen, it’s time for us to cut that off. We continue to give the ridiculous oxygen.

“What I love about what’s happening right now is the response is exactly right – if you don’t like trans people, mind your damn business.

“We’re in America, we can agree to disagree. Harris is letting the children have it and I love it.”

Grisham also admonished Trump, saying that he has “no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.”

Come for Hasan Piker’s armpits, stay for the politics.

