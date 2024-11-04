Meet the out gay presidential candidate going up against Trump and Harris

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to face off in the upcoming US elections in November 2024, but another presidential candidate is going up against them: Chase Oliver of the Libertarian party.

Oliver, a former Democrat and out gay man is now in the running to be the next President of the United States. The presidential candidate self-describes as “armed and gay” for his pro-gun rights stance.

The US Libertarian party nominated the Georgia native at the party’s convention on 26 May after seven rounds of voting which lasted several hours. The party promotes individual freedom and small government.

“We did it! I am officially the presidential nominee,” he wrote on X. “But the work is not done, please help me nominate my running mate Mike ter Maat. There is no better unifying ticket in this party than this one. It’s time to unify and move forward for liberty.”

It’s important to note that his party rarely gained mass political traction in previous elections. In the 2020 election, the party won just 1.2% of votes.

Chase Oliver’s beliefs on LGBTQ+ issues

Queer people in the US have been subjected to an onslaught of restrictive, anti-LGBTQ+ bills this year. Chase Oliver has spoken about his stance on LGBTQ+ issues, including drag performers, “Don’t Say Gay” bills, book bans, and trans athletes.

Oliver has voiced his support for drag artists as part of the Libertarian party, stating that he’d feel comfortable bringing his children to the majority of shows, and even comparing them to Australian children’s group The Wiggles.

He said in a video: “A man in a dress or a woman in a suit. That is what drag is,” Oliver said. “That is not inherently sexual. There is inherently sexual drag…there absolutely is but there’s also the ability to perform as a man in a wig without being sexual.”

On “Don’t Say Gay” bills in Florida and the potential bill in Louisiana, Oliver believes that a school choice system – where money funds “students and not systems” – might be the answer.

“I’m somebody who wants to have inclusive education that focuses on critical thinking and age-appropriate curriculum, and I think we can certainly have that while being inclusive to LGBTQ people and families,” he said to the Bay Area Reporter.

“Personally I think it’s important to acknowledge LGBTQ people exist. I believe personally, that should fall under the role of education — but that’s me as a person…As a candidate for president, ultimately parents and students should decide where to send their education dollars.”

Oliver also believes that schools and parents should decide on whether to allow books on LGBTQ+ issues in school libraries, rather than the government. He said the same for trans athletes competiting in their affirmed gender categories at athletic events.

“Let kids be kids, and when it comes to more competitive athletics, let individual leagues determine that stuff, but don’t let it come from the government,” he told the outlet.

