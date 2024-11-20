Gay icon Mariah Carey and actual gay man Rylan Clark are set to unite for a festive special on the BBC this Christmas, and we absolutely cannot wait.

Announced by the BBC on Tuesday (19 November), Mariah Meets Rylan will mark the 30th anniversary of Carey’s monster festive hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

“All my Christmases came at once this year, when I got to interview the Queen of Christmas,” Rylan said. “They say don’t meet your heroes but Mariah was everything and more. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Mariah Carey will be in talking about her life when she meets Rylan for the festive special. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

During the interview, filmed in Los Angeles, Carey discusses the story behind the Christmas track and who has inspired her, including Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and George Michael.

Rylan will also reportedly test Carey’s English accent when he stages a mock audition for her to be in BBC soap EastEnders.

Jonathan Rothery, the head of popular music at the BBC, said: “Following the success of Cher Meets Rylan in 2023, it’s a pleasure to be able to bring viewers another fantastically entertaining hour of Rylan in conversation with another music icon.”

You may like to watch

One of the best-selling singers in history, Carey has won five Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. All I Want For Christmas Is You is the highest-selling single by a solo female artist in the UK and the most streamed Christmas song in Britain.

Mariah Meets Rylan will be available on the BBC iPlayer and air on BBC2.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.