Vasectomy appointments have seen an “unprecedented” increase in take-up after the 2024 US election results, according to reports.

Donald Trump won the 2024 US election, marking a return to the White House both for himself and the Republican Party.

President-Elect Trump declared victory over Kamala Harris after being projected to win key swing states. His victory was confirmed when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes after being projected to win the state of Wisconsin.

Given Trump’s alarming views on state punishments for abortion and his false claims on late-term terminations, it’s understandable that people are now worried about the future of reproductive rights under a second Trump presidency.

With abortion rights and even access to contraception being in the potential firing line when the president-elect takes over in office, Planned Parenthood has reported a dramatic increase in appointments for various birth control methods from November 6, the day after the election.

Appointments to have the IUD (Intra Uterine Device) fitted rose by 760 per cent, while appointments for the contraceptive implant increased by 350 per cent. However, appointment bookings for a vasectomy saw an “unprecedented” increase of 1200 per cent.

Men and those with a penis have rushed to ensure they won’t contribute to unwanted pregnancies, as per the non-profit organisation. The procedure can be reversible in some cases (though it is meant to be permanent) and is the most effective method for people with penises and testicles to prevent pregnancy, as per Planned Parenthood.

Vasectomies are nearly 100 per cent at preventing pregnancy after at least two months so that the semen can become sperm-free. The procedure does not protect the person undergoing it, or their partners, from STIs, though.

During the procedure, a doctor makes one or two small incisions in the skin of the scrotum. Through the cuts, the vas deferens tubes that carry sperm are blocked off, preventing sperm from leaving the body and causing pregnancy.

Another procedure, the no-scalpel method, lowers the risk of infection and other complications, and can even take less time to heal.

The procedure is usually very quick, and patients can typically return home the same day. Doctors provide local anaesthesia to numb the testicles and may provide medicine to help the patient relax, too.

For more information on booking a vasectomy, contact your local Planned Parenthood health centre, doctor’s office, hospital, or health clinic.