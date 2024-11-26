Trans OnlyFans model Kay Manuel has been outed by Australian media, with one publication sharing her deadname and several photos of her as a teenager – before she underwent gender-affirming care.

The content creator was outed by Daily Mail Australia after she claimed to have slept with 250 legally-aged school leavers during “schoolies”, a week-long celebration for Australian high-school graduates.

The Mail published one image of Manuel in underwear pre-transition, which she claimed was taken while she was a minor.

Elsewhere, the hosts of KIIS FM radio’s Kyle and Jackie O Show asked the OnlyFans star invasive questions about her gender-affirmation surgeries.

“It’s a bit of a hard topic to talk about, it’s very personal,” she answered. “It was a really hard experience.”

One of the hosts, Kyle Sandilands, even asked invasive questions about her genitalia.

And, despite acknowledging Manuel’s reasons for not being an out trans woman on social media, co-host Jackie Henderson, who admitted being “a bit ignorant [about] this”, asked further questions about her body.

The hosts repeatedly asked Manuel whether she thought it was “morally” necessary to come out to sexual partners she performs with on OnlyFans. She replied that she discloses that information during the virtual-screening process, rather than face-to-face, for safety reasons.

Earlier in the conversation, Manuel addressed the claims that she planned to beat her “schoolies” record.

“I didn’t end up [sleeping with] any of them,” she said. “It was always going to happen, however, on the first night of schoolies. I went out and did some interviews with some of them and got some photos, and I had reporters hounding me.

“They wouldn’t leave me alone on the street, and I [asked]: ‘Can we do an interview tomorrow?’ They were like, ‘No, we need a story right now’.”

Some sections of the Australian media have a record of outing members of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2022, Australian actress Rebel Wilson was forced to talk about her sexuality by a journalist at The Sydney Morning Herald.

If this story has affected you, call QLife on 1800 184 527 in Australia from 3 pm-midnight any day of the week.

