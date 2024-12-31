Magician, comedian and Queer Eye guest star Piff the Magic Dragon has revealed his latest trick: cloning his dead dog Mr Piffles.

The dragon-costume-clad magician, whose real name is John van der Put, announced in a social media post on Monday (30 December) that he would be cloning Mr Piffles, after already doing it once.

“Cloning Mr. Piffles worked so well the first time, we decided to do it again,” an Instagram clip reads.

The star’s publicist told Entertainment Weekly that his client was serious about cloning the chihuahua puppy.

Mr Piffles, a co-star in the magician’s performance, died in November, just before his 17th birthday.

“For over 15 years I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of being upstaged and outshone night after night by that little ball of fluffy indifference,” Van der Put said. “He came into my life when I had nothing, and set me on the path to a career I could only dream of.”

The pair first entered the hearts of the public after competing on America’s Got Talent in 2015, with their joke-filled magical set. Since then, they earned a spot on Queer Eye and landed a live show in Las Vegas.

The clone has been named Fourtune, chosen, Van der Put said, because he’s the fourth dog and “costs a fortune”.ß

Speaking to People magazine about appearing on Queer Eye, Van der Put said:”I wasn’t sure what it was going to be like but I had a really good time with them. I was a little sceptical because how can they improve what already is?

“Then I realised they wanted to transform the off-stage me. And I was like: ‘Oh, well, that may leave a little to be desired’.

“But they came in and totally made over everything in my life off-stage. Jade, my partner was very grateful.”

