Furious Dancing On Ice viewers have branded the show’s tribute to its former contestant The Vivienne an “absolute insult”.

The Vivienne, also known as James Lee Williams, was best known for winning the first ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back in 2019, but appeared on ITV skating show Dancing On Ice in 2023.

They made history as the first ever drag star to compete on the show, and made it all the way to the final three. The Vivienne was found dead on Sunday 5 January, aged 32.

Last week saw hundreds of heartfelt tributes pour in from across the entertainment world, with celebrities including Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, TV hosts Rylan and Maya Jama, and musician Ariana Grande reacting to the news of the drag star’s death.

It was therefore heavily anticipated that Dancing On Ice would share a tribute to the star when it returned for its new season last night (12 January).

The Vivienne died aged 32. (Getty Images)

While the skating series did take a moment near the beginning of the premiere episode to mention The Vivienne’s death, many viewers took to social media to share their frustration that it felt “fake”.

The tribute lasted just 20 seconds, with host Holly Willoughby addressing the camera by saying: “Now then, before we move on, like us many of you will have been saddened by the tragic news of The Vivienne’s passing last weekend.

“Now, they were a huge part of our show, making it all the way to the final in 2023. They will be very sorely missed and our thoughts are with The Vivienne’s loved ones at this time. So sad.”

Co-host Stephen Mulhern then added “Absolutely”, before the show resumed as normal.

You may like to watch

The end of the show also included an “in memory” placard, with a photo of the star.

However, many Dancing On Ice viewers felt the tribute was lacking, considering no footage of her time on the show was played.

Others stated that the tribute felt as though it had “no feeling or care” to it.

“What a p*ss pathetic tribute to The Vivienne. So much for their tribute. May as well have not bl**dy bothered,” raged one viewer on X/Twitter. “My friend made more of an effort and she didn’t even know who Viv was, ffs.”

I thought that they might of said/done a little more when it came too paying homage too The Vivienne, showing previous clips and, or a dance routine in memory of perhaps. #DancingOnIce — Jonathan Jones (@Sweetwoo) January 12, 2025

“Didn’t seem genuine to be honest. The Vivienne deserved better,” a second added.

A third went even further, describing the 20 second segment as an “absolute insult” to the star.

Others described the moment as “jarring” and “abysmal”.

Was that seriously the tribute for The Vivienne they were talking about?? Hoping there’s something else later on in the show because that’s the only reason why I tuned in icl #DancingOnIce



pic.twitter.com/OUeggeyVEX — ੈ✩‧₊˚ Morgan | #TeamLucky (@moonies_XP) January 12, 2025

Is that it for a tribute to The Vivienne a few words why can’t we at least see some dances etc #DancingOnIce — Queen Lauren 👑🫶🫶 (@blue_laur11) January 12, 2025

“I thought that they might of said/done a little more when it came to paying homage to The Vivienne, showing previous clips and, or a dance routine in memory of perhaps,” suggested one fan.

Last night, hundreds of fans and loved ones of the star arrived at Liverpool’s St George’s Hall for a vigil in memory of the drag star.

In a statement read out by The Vivienne’s friend Bobby Musker, their family paid tribute to a “true icon” who they would miss “for an eternity”.

At DragCon UK on Friday (11 January), Drag Race host RuPaul said that the event would be a space for fans to “remember our dear The Vivienne”.