Gwen Stefani has announced a headline UK tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The pop icon will perform outdoor venues next summer marking her first headline UK shows in 15 years.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 16 December via Ticketmaster.

The singer announced the news on Twitter, saying: “here’s the tea: i’m coming 2 the uk !!! come see me in june 2023 while i make my way across the pond for a series of summer shows.”

The tour will see her perform dates at Warwick Castle, Harewood House in Leeds, Bolesworth Castle in Chester and Broadlands Estate in Romsey.

She will also support Pink at her two sold-out Hyde Park shows as part of British Summer Time festival.

Fans can expect to hear some of her biggest hits including “Hollaback Girl”, “The Sweet Escape”, “Rich Girl” and “Cool” as well as No Doubt tracks, “Don’t Speak”, “Hey Baby” and “Just a Girl”.

Last year she wrapped up her two-year long residency in Las Vegas entitled Just a Girl and has since returned to The Voice as a coach.

The singer last performed in the UK as part of The Sweet Escape Tour in 2007, playing the likes of Wembley Arena.

You can find out how to get tickets, presale info and tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 16 December via Ticketmaster.

A presale takes place from 10am on 14 December. To access this sign up to Ticketmaster and you’ll be emailed presale links to access tickets early.

You can find the full tour schedule below.

Gwen Stefani UK tour dates