Gay England football star Beth Mead sensationally helped propel the Lionesses to victory at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 competition this summer – and her partner and teammate Vivianne Miedema is no stranger to success on the pitch either.

Mead’s six goals at the Euros saw her win the coveted Golden Boot for most goals scored in the tournament, while the 27-year-old forward from Yorkshire was also named Player of the Tournament as she rose to international fame overnight.

The Lionesses’ Euros win marked the the England women’s football team’s first victory at a major tournament, instantly becoming one of the feel-good sporting stories of the year.

It’s no surprise then that Mead is now the bookies’ overwhelming favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award on Wednesday (21 December).

Just one of the many out gay players in the Lionesses squad, Beth Mead’s triumphs on the pitch have also provided a big win for LGBTQ representation – as has her relationship with Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema.

Mead has quickly proved to be a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, telling BBC Radio 4 she wouldn’t be “backing or promoting” the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to the country’s horrific anti-LGBTQ+ laws which can see queer people facing up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Who is Beth Mead’s partner Vivianne Miedema?

Beth Mead is a proud, out gay footballer and is currently in a relationship with fellow Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema.

26-year-old Miedema, who also plays for the Netherlands national team, joined the Women’s Super League Cup squad in 2017 after previous stints at Bayern Munich and SC Heerenveen.

In November 2021, Miedem was named BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year – an award won by Mead the following year.

The couple’s relationship was confirmed by Mead in an interview with The Times shortly after England’s Euros victory this summer.

When compared to David and Victoria Beckham, Mead joked: “Yeah. Of the lesbian world.”

Mead and Miedema often share pictures of their life on and off the pitch on social media, including a recent joint red carpet appearance at the Ballon d’Or Féminin, where Mead was nominated for the prestigious French football award.

Why are Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema injured?

In recent weeks, Mead and Miedema have both been taken out of the game with near-identical injuries.

In November, Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during Arsenal’s Women’s 3-2 Super League loss to Manchester United, leaving her participation in next year’s World Cup in doubt.

Arsenal announced after the match that the out and proud star “is set for an extended period on the sidelines”.

In December, Miedema also ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament during Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Lyon, with the team confirming in a statement that the Dutch player will undergo surgery and “will unfortunately be ruled out for an extended period of time”.

Despite the injury setbacks, Mead and Miedema have been expressing mutual support for each other on social media, with Mead sharing a picture of the pair linking fingers and another of Miedema on crutches on Instagram earlier this week.

“STRONGER TOGETHER” the England star wrote in the caption, adding: “So I was given sympathy for 3 weeks and now she has to go get some of her own but we got this, YOU got this.”

Miedema was previously in a relationship with West Ham star Lisa Evans. Evans was among those to leave support on Mead’s post of the injured couple, leaving a white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Beth Mead was previously in a relationship with former Arsenal teammate Daniëlle van de Donk, who plays with Miedema on the Netherlands national team.