Lioness Bethany England can’t hold partner’s hand in public due to ‘staring’

Footballer Bethany England has spoke about homophobia and its impact on her life, admitting she and her partner still won’t hold hands in public due the potential reaction from others.

The England Lioness star, named the Women’s Super League Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season, was part of the Lioness’ squad at last year’s World Cup and the successful 2022 Euros – and one of a number of out LGBTQ+ players on the team.

She and her girlfriend, Oxford United midfielder Stephanie Williams, regularly share images of themselves together on social media, with England recently posting an image of the couple sharing a kiss on the cheek for Valentine’s Day.

But, despite accepting her sexuality, having gone through “a period of being ashamed”, England told the BBC that she and her partner don’t hold hands in public due to people “staring”.

“There’s just people staring all the time. I’m like: ‘Are they staring at me? Her? Us together?'” she said. “Steph doesn’t want to make people uncomfortable. It’s sad she has to think what others think.

The 29-year-old striker, who features in the BBC documentary And Me: Gay Marriage and Me, which reflects on the 10 years since the UK’s first same-sex marriages, said she realised she was gay in 2014 when the law came into force.

Before moving to Tottenham Hotspur star last year, England played for Doncaster Rovers Belles, Liverpool and Chelsea and was first called into to the England senior squad in 2019.

Her fellow out international teammates, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, were included in the 2023 New Year Honours List.