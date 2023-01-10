Dr Dre has called far-right US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene “divisive and hateful” after forcing her to take down a promotional video using his music.

The feud began when the Republican congresswoman, known for her bigoted views, posted a video celebrating Kevin McCarthy’s appointment as speaker of the House.

The video, which naturally starts with an anti-trans message about there only being two genders, shows Greene dramatically walking into the House of Representatives.

Most crucially, the background music is none other than Dr Dre and Snoop Dog’s 1999 smash hit, “Still D.R.E”.

“It’s time to begin… and they can’t stop what’s coming,” Greene captioned the post.

This did not go down well with the American rapper, Dr Dre, whose lawyer sent a cease and desist letter to Greene, citing a breach of copyright.

The brutal letter stated she was “wrongfully exploiting this work through the various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda”.

According to the widely shared letter, Greene and her team did not even attempt to reach out to get permission to use the song.

It didn’t end there, adding: “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country.

“It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.

“We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

Dr Dre himself echoed these words to TMZ: “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”

Greene is a well-known QAnon conspiracy theorist and has previously touted racist rhetoric, attacking prominent women of colour such as Kamala Harris and Ilhan Omar.

People on Twitter delighted at the letter which so eloquently took Greene down, and the outcome saw the video removed and Greene locked out of her Twitter account.

One account repurposed the video with license-free music overlayed with her most divisive quotes.

Of course, Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued her own response to the Dr Dre saga.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression,” she said about Dr Dre to TMZ, “I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

As pointed out by one Twitter user, the response could certainly be seen as a “racist dog whistle”.