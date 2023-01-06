Selena Gomez uses this affordable brow product in her TikTok beauty routine

Selena Gomez has shared one of her favourite brow products – and it won’t break the bank.

The actor and singer often gives fans a sneak peek into her beauty routines and skincare secrets on TikTok, including her own Rare Beauty products.

However the classic eyebrow product isn’t from her beauty brand and it costs less than £10 on Amazon.

Gomez recently posted a beauty routine to her TikTok channel and revealed that her first step is applying castor oil to her brows.

The popular – and affordable – castor oil used by the Only Murders in the Buildings actor is from brand Difeel, and it ‘helps promote healthy hair growth’.

The star applies a few drops of the castor oil to her hand and brushes it into her brows with a spoolie brush in an upward motion.

After brushing her brows with the oil she applies some skincare products, including a toner from Paula’s Choice and serum from Tatcha.

Then she moves on to makeup and, of course, uses some fan favourites from Rare Beauty with the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and the pore Diffusing Primer making appearances.

She then applies the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and the new Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, which she puts onto her cheekbones and brow bones with a big fluffy brush.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty drops new ‘no-makeup look’ essential

In December 2022, Gomez’s brand Rare Beauty released the Positive Light Under Eye Brightener.

It’s described as having a “super lightweight formula instantly brightens, hydrates, and awakes your under eyes”.

The under eye brightener can be worn on its own or layered over your concealer for an extra brightening effect.

Discussing the product, Gomez said: “I created this because I needed a quick and easy way to brighten my undereyes and look refreshed, especially on no makeup days. If you’re only putting on one thing, this should be it.”

It’s available in six shades ranging from light to medium to deep, and is priced at $24.

The product is now available from sephora.com in the US and spacenk.com in the UK.