Pop fans are demanding the release of an old Demi Lovato song which features none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race’s UK Hun, Bimini, dubbing it an “absolute banger”.

The steamy club bop, reportedly entitled “Breathe”, is several years old and has existed on the internet for some time, but a legion of fans have just this week learned of its existence.

In a post on X/Twitter yesterday (14 January), now seen more 250,000 times, a Drag Race fan account wrote: “Just discovered that Bimini & Demi Lovato recorded a song together in 2022 that never got released and it’s an absolute banger omg?!?”

The account shared a snippet of the song, which features queer musician Lovato on the chorus, singing: “You’re so good I might forget to breathe, when you touch my body like breathe, when you kiss up on me like breathe, when you call me daddy like, breathe.”

Demi Lovato. (Getty Images)

“Breathe” features verses from Drag Race UK season two finalist Bimini, with lyrics including: “Meet me in the dark room, you know I wanna dance with you, na na… baby can’t you see you’re my fantasy, come and get my sweet femme energy.”

They continue: “I’m the dirty blonde from your fash’ mag, you’re the one I want in my flashback, you keep turning me on and you take me where I really wanna be.

“Take me from the front then hit the back, you make me feel so good that I forget to breathe.”

Gonna need Demi and Bimini to release breathe like right now — matt ☻ (@justmatty7) January 14, 2025

Fans of the music stars have called for the song to finally be officially released, with one writing on social media: “Oh I love a good joint slay moment… I’m gonna need Demi Lovato and Bimini to release this song right now.”

You may like to watch

“That Bimini x Demi Lovato collab is actually insane omg,” another added.

One fan went further, explaining why releasing the song could benefit both artists’ careers.

“‘Breathe” is a perfect opportunity for Demi since Bimini is a talented drag queen, not only would that give them more exposure but that’ll also give Demi more exposure to the drag space,” they predicted.

“That’s a perfect contender to perform lip-syncs on [Drag Race], and that’s certainly an anthem.”

“Breathe” is a perfect opportunity for Demi since Bimini is a talented drag queen, not only would that give them more exposure but that’ll also give Demi more exposure to the drag space, that’s a perfect contender to perform lip syncs on RPDR, and that’s certainly an anthem 🙌🏾 — Jerry (@knowlesvatoo) January 14, 2025

After clips of the song started doing the rounds again online, Bimini themself hopped on X/Twitter to voice their thoughts.

“If you want it released… blow it up. I’ve been wanting this out for over 3 years. It’s out of my hands,” they wrote in a since deleted post, alongside shifty eye emojis and a shrugging emoji.

Bimini didn’t confirm why the song hasn’t yet been officially released.

Bimini. (Getty)

“There’s a ton of different reasons as to why Bimini can’t release it themselves especially since Demi is on it,” one fan wrote on social media.

“It’s never black and white but my guess is that Demi and her record label have control over it, not Bimini.”

Demi Lovato is rumoured to begin their new era in 2025, following on from 2023’s Revamped rock album.

Bimini released their latest single “Take It All” in November.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.