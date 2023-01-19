Arlo Parks has announced details of a new album and UK and European tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer-songwriter will head to venues this September in support of her second album, My Soft Machine.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale at 10am on 3 February via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the album on her Instagram page, the singer said: “I’m still feeling super vulnerable and raw and giddy about it all but honestly it just feels so good to be able to start chapter 2!!!”

Due for release on 26 May it features lead single “Weightless”, which premiered as Clara Amfo’s ‘Hottest Record’ on BBC Radio 1.

Discussing the lead single, Parks said: “Weightless surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection.

“It’s about suddenly realising that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself.”

The tour will kick off on 5 September in Dublin and head to Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Milan, Paris and London.

This summer the singer will also perform at the Barcelona and Madrid editions of Primavera Sound Festival and headline The Great Escape festival in Brighton.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 3 February via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order the album from the official Arlo Parks store by 31 January will receive access to presale tickets. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.