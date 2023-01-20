RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, prepare to gag: We might only be three episodes in to season 15, but it’s already time for Snatch Game.

And for the first time in Drag Race herstory, it’s a double serving of the show’s most popular challenge, as the remaining 14 queens will be split in half for two super-size Snatch Game rounds.

In a preview for tonight’s episode (20 January), the queens are audibly gagged as RuPaul announces the shock twist.

Are you hungry? 👀 We’re serving up a double helping of The Snatch Game! 😱#DragRace is all-new Fridays at 8/7c, NOW ON @MTV 💋 pic.twitter.com/RnFPOFrfJ4 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 14, 2023

“Did she say Snatch Game?” asks a visibly shocked and Amethyst, while another queen shrieks: “This early? What!”

The fan favourite challenge, which sees the queens whip out their best celebrity impersonations, usually takes place around half way through the season, with seven or eight queens.

“This season’s Snatch Game is going to be longer, thicker and juicier than ever before,” RuPaul tells the remaining queens.

“For the first time in Drag Race herstory, we’ll be playing the game in two rounds with two different casts of characters.”

It’s perhaps no surprise that Snatch Game has been supersized for this season, considering the prize money has too. For the first time ever, the winner gets a staggering $200,000 dollars – exactly $200,000 more than Drag Race UK winners receive.

In the episode preview, we’re treated to a glimpse of some of the queen’s impersonations, with celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Gordon Ramsey set to be mocked.

The Mona Lisa is also on the line-up, as is Mary, from giving-birth-to-Jesus-Christ fame.

Fans on social media are already worrying about how the double Snatch Game will fit into the new 40 minute episodes, considering last week’s instalment felt ridiculously short.

“‘Biggest season ever’ yet you packed it into such a short runtime. Such a disservice to the queens. Truly disappointing,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “14 characters in 40 minutes with a runway. Sounds hectic.”

I’m really worried about the 40-minutes episode with two snatch games. Like, I want to laugh, not to giggle https://t.co/zrqdxgVGoE — Bilanoff (@BilanoffDesison) January 16, 2023

Who else is ready for the most rushed episode in TV history? https://t.co/KPmMOcZGoV — AJ Adams (@ajadams94) January 15, 2023

Snatch game with 14 queens & a 40 minute episode??? Don’t blink y’all!! https://t.co/XdqPw8wlUG — 🍞Ah-dough🍞 (@thatmessyboi) January 15, 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 continues tonight (20 January) at 8pm ET on MTV in the US.

In the UK it will be available on WOW Presents Plus at 2am GMT on 21 January.