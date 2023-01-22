Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has demanded state universities to share the personal details of trans students.

According to a survey released on Wednesday (18 January), DeSantis has asked for the number and ages of students who sought gender dysphoria treatment, including sex reassignment surgery and hormone prescriptions.

The memo requests that universities “provide the number of encounters for sex-reassignment treatment or where such treatment was sought” as well as data for students referred to other facilities.

It isn’t known why DeSantis is conducting the survey, but it follows him bringing in Florida’s horrific ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, which prevents the discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools.

House Democratic leader Fentrice Driskell, said: “We can see cuts in funding for universities to treat students with this condition, and I think an all-out elimination of services is certainly on the table.”

She said DeSantis is trying to remake the state’s universities “in his own image” as far as what can be taught and how students can be treated.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s a really terrifying place that we’re at in Florida history.

“What can happen is a brain drain where we have Florida students not want to stay here and attend school at our public colleges and universities,” Driskell added.

Ron DeSantis has a history of acting against LGBTQ+ rights. (Getty Images/Octavio Jones)

The release date of the survey coincided with the university presidents voting to support DeSantis’ anti-woke agenda. The agenda aims to reject “the progressivist higher education indoctrination agenda” and commit to “removing all woke positions and ideologies” by February next year, according to a Department of Education.

The survey, which says to protect students’ identities when completing the information, will be sent to the university board of trustee chairs by DeSantis’ budget director, Chris Spencer.

“Our office has learned that several state universities provide services to persons suffering from gender dysphoria.

“On behalf of the Governor, I hereby request that you respond to the enclosed inquiries related to such services,” Spencer wrote.

Spencer told the chairs the survey, which must be completed by 10 February, is to be completed as part of their obligation to govern institutional resources and protect the public interest.

DeSantis’ reelection was terrifying for LGBTQ+ Americans

The survey is similar to Texas Republican attorney general Ken Paxton demanding a list of every trans person in the state.

At the end of last year, Paxton ordered the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on department records in the last two years.

Texas’ attorney general Ken Paxton has a long history of attacks on the trans community. (Getty/Splash)

In an email to the department’s driving license division, demands were made for “the total number of changes from male to female and female to male for the last 24 months, broken down by month”.

It also follows DeSantis being condemned for banning African American studies class from Florida high schools.

Many have accused the Republican of going from ‘Don’t Say Gay’ to ‘Don’t Say Black’, with Florida state senator Shevrin Jones, who is Black, saying DeSantis was “whitewashing” history, which was an “assault on American History and out First Amendment rights”.

DeSantis also signed the state’s hateful ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law last year.

The bill bans LGBTQ+ topics from being discussed in classrooms, either by school staff or third parties, between kindergarten and third grade. After third grade, these topics must be “age appropriate”, however the bill does not define this term.

It also mandates that school staff must out students to their potentially unsupportive families, stating that parents must be notified if there is any change in a “student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being”. The only exception is “if a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect”.

Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis. (Getty/ Octavio Jones)

Since his reelection as governor in the US midterm elections last year, thoughts have turned from midterms to the 2024 presidential election, with DeSantis’ recent success being worrying the queer community.

It seems certain that Trump will announce a 2024 run, and although DeSantis has cautiously avoided the question, he is widely seen as Trump’s most powerful rival.

Following the elections, DeSantis is in a better position than ever – in fact, Trump feels so threatened that he issued a warning to DeSantis on the day of the elections (8 November), saying he would reveal “things” about the Florida governor “that won’t be very flattering” should he run for president.

But threats from Trump are unlikely to be enough to stop DeSantis, and a DeSantis presidency would be a terrifying prospect for LGBTQ+ Americans.