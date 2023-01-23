Kygo has announced details of a huge London show for summer 2023 and tickets go on sale soon.

The DJ and producer will headline Gunnersbury Park on Saturday, 12 August.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 10am on 27 January via Ticketmaster.

He announced the news on social media, telling his followers: “London, I’m coming back.”

The Norwegian-based DJ also confirmed a host of support acts joining him, including MK, Sofi Tukker and Frank Walker, with more to be announced.

Kygo first gained international recognition in 2013 for his remix of Ed Sheeran’s track, “I See Fire”.

He then followed it up with his hit “Firestone”, and became the fastest artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Some of his biggest hits include “It Ain’t Me”, with Selena Gomez, “Here for You”, with Ella Henderson, “First Time” with Ellie Goulding” and “Higher Love” which samples Whitney Houston’s track.

Fans can expect to hear these hits and much more during his huge outdoor headline set.

How to get tickets

An O2 priority sale takes place from 9am on 25 January via priority.o2.co.uk/tickets. This can be accessed using the app and your O2 mobile number.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 9am on 26 January. To access this login or sign up for free to Live Nation and then head to the Kygo page to get presale tickets.

Who’s on the lineup?

The event will be headlined by Kygo, while a number of support acts have been confirmed.

MK / Sofi Tukker / Frank Walker / more tba