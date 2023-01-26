The first wave of performers at the 2023 Grammy Awards has been announced and it’s basically just a big gay party.

Some of the queerest moments in recent music history have taken place at the Grammys, from Lady Gaga’s high art performance of LGBTQ+ anthem “Born This Way” in 2011, to Queen Latifah officiating the marriages of 30 same-sex couples on stage in 2014.

The gay agenda will continue its reign at the 2023 ceremony on Sunday 5 February.

Here’s all the queer and ally performers announced so far, and a look at which LGBTQ+ artists could take home the big prizes – with an LGBTQ+ artist nominated in all four of the night’s major categories.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Sam Smith and Kim Petras made history last year, becoming the first non-binary and trans singers to hit number one on the US Hot 100 chart with “Unholy”.

The pair will take to the Grammy stage to perform the seismic hit, and they’re promising unbridled queer excellence.

“You’re not ready is an understatement,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

Petras and Smith are also nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category for “Unholy”, becoming the first trans and non-binary duo to bag a nomination in the category.

Smith is already a Grammy award winner, taking home four awards during the 2014 ceremony.

aaaah we come so far 🥹 — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 25, 2023

Brandi Carlile

Legendary lesbian folk artist Brandi Carlile will return to the Grammy stage for the second year in a row. At last year’s ceremony, she delivered an electrifying performance of her song “Right on Time” while standing in front of dozens of rainbow lights.

Carlile was the most nominated woman at the 2019 Grammy awards, taking home three gongs for best Americana album, best American roots song and best American roots performance.

This year, she’s up for a staggering seven awards, including record of the year and album of the year.

Oh it is ON!

I’m singing on the Grammys!!

I’m just unspeakably grateful and currently brushing up on my power notes… let’s GO! 💪🏼🤩🤘🏼



Don't miss the @RecordingAcad’s GRAMMY Awards® Sunday 2/5 at 8pmET/5pmPT on @CBS!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/yDZKJizT08 — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) January 25, 2023

Lizzo

While the “About Damn Time” hitmaker refrains from labelling her own sexuality, Lizzo has always been a staunch LGBTQ+ ally.

Her latest album Special, which is nominated for album of the year at this year’s Grammys, even includes a certified queer bop entitled ”Everybody’s Gay”.

Lizzo will take to the stage in what will undoubtedly be a chaotically brilliant performance, if her flute has anything to do with it.

She’s also nominated for five awards, including record of the year and song of the year.

💅 Grrrls, hold her bag, she's about to make her return to the #GRAMMYs stage. Where our @lizzo girls at?



✨ Set your alarms for Feb 5th, 5pm PT / 8 pm ET to join Music's Biggest Night on @CBS and @paramountplus: https://t.co/hVoIWY2nXB pic.twitter.com/2KGfYO4K1t — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 25, 2023

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” became a global hit last year, reaching the top ten on charts across both sides of the pond.

He’ll be offering big bisexual representation when he performs the song at the 2023 Grammys, while he’s received four nominations including record of the year and song of the year.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is one of the most-streamed artists of all time and a huge supporter of queer rights.

He’s previously called out fellow artists like Don Omar for making homophobic comments, embraced drag culture, and is currently making a Netflix adaptation of gay novel They Both Die at the End.

The trap star identifies as heterosexual but has also referred to sexuality as “fluid”, stating that he has no idea how he will define himself in the future.

He’ll be performing at the ceremony, while also hoping to win one of the three nominations he’s received.

Bad Bunny is performing at the Grammys. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

Mary J Blige

“Family Affair” singer Mary J Blige has always voiced her support for the gay community and equal marriage, as she believes that the majority of her fans are queer.

She’s up for six gongs and will be taking to the stage as a performer on the night, which is exactly what the gay gods would want.

The Grammys appear committed to servicing the queer community even aside from the evening’s performances.

Beyoncé is up for nine Grammys for her queer-centric album Renaissance. ABBA are up for four nominations for Voyage and “Don’t Shut Me Down”. Doja Cat is up for five gongs, while openly gay artist Omar Apollo is up for best new artist.

It looks set to be a big, gay night to remember.

Watch the Grammys on Sunday 5 February live on CBS at 8pm ET and on Paramount+ afterwards.