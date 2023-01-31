Jeffree Star says he has an ‘NFL boyfriend’ and the internet is in full-on detective mode
Controversial makeup mogul Jeffree Star has sent the Nancy Drews of Twitter into sleuth mode after posting two cryptic photos of his “NFL boo”.
Fans and critics of Jeffree Star alike first donned their Mystery Inc hats after the makeup guru posted a blurry snap of himself alongside his boyfriend on a private jet.
Star captioned the tweet, which contains only the hand, shins and feet of the as-yet-unidentified man: “Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming.”
And from there, the greatest detective work since Sherlock Holmes’ soirée with the Hounds of the Baskervilles unfolded.
One Twitter user by the name of @FootballGirlAna took to the case to uncover the mystery man’s identity faster than the RuPaul’s Drag Race fandom tried to find out what Willam did to get eliminated on season four.
Taking into account a presumed “mark from an IV”, as well as the colour of leg hair, shoe size, layout and measurements of the private jet to gauge the man’s height, the thread ends with a sort-of conclusion.
The detective work also involves analysing the angle at which the man’s knees are bent, the skinniness of the man’s calves and the elimination of any married players because the flight was “overnight”.
The Twitter user, who will surely be in the running for the next director at the FBI, finished the first thread by writing that while she thinks she’s identified the mystery calf, she wasn’t going to reveal the identity of the player because: “Only d**ks ‘out’ people.” Tea.
“Happy to tell you guys who it ISNT. Justin Herbert. Aaron Rodgers. Daniel Jones. Prob anyone non-NFL ppl would know. PS; took less than an hour fellas, we will always catch you.”
Star then added even more fuel to the eyeshadow coloured fire by posting another tweet featuring the back of the mystery man.
“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom,” Star wrote in his signature tongue-in-cheek fashion.
Following this second tweet, fans have looked into everything from the man’s vein structure (seriously) to the swirl in his hair, and produced a multitude of possible answers.
Many fans have also pointed out that speculating on the man’s identity is none of their business.
Star is no stranger to controversy.
In a series of tweets last year, Star suggested the “Hollywood elite” circulated lies about him – and claimed Britney Spears and Kanye West are victims of the same system.
In 2020, Star found himself in hot water when images and an archive of his old website Lipstick Nazi resurfaced. The website featured pictures of swastikas.
Later that year, Insider published an exposé in which people claimed he physically and sexually abused others while at the height of his MySpace fame.
Five people told the publication that he used a taser on a homeless teen in 2009 after he rejected Star’s advances. That same teenager claimed Star sexually assaulted him.
Star has denied all the allegations, with his lawyers branding them “false and defamatory”.
The YouTuber – who relocated to Wyoming – has also faced condemnation for his past racist remarks.
Along with several Twitter users who are intent on working out the identity of Jeffree Star’s NFL boo, countless others have taken to the site to suggest that he should receive no attention following his announced return to reviewing makeup on YouTube in the wake of the ‘mascara-gate’ saga featuring beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira.
