Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have poked fun at their apparent friction at last week’s Grammys with J Lo scolding her husband as he works the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in an advert screened during the Super Bowl.

While sitting in the audience at the 65th Grammy Awards, the couple’s minor spat was caught on camera in the background of a segment featuring host Trevor Noah.

It seems that there’s nothing a Dunkin’ Donuts can’t fix, with many fans calling the coffee and bakery company commercial the “best of the best” of the myriad of adverts that surround the NFL’s annual final.

Affleck can be seen greeting patrons, chatting with them and even taking a selfie or two.

Things take a turn when Lopez, who performed during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, appears in her car at the collection window.

“What are you doing here?” Lopez asks. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

Affleck can then be heard telling her that she is “embarrassing [him] in front of his friends”, before signing off from his co-workers. “I’ve gotta go guys,” the actor said.

“Grab me a glazed,” his wife tells him before the commercial ends.

As is the way with Twitter, the memes and commentary have come thick and fast.

The full ad came after Dunkin’ Donuts teased the commercial earlier in the week, when the coffee chain shared an Instagram video of the actor working at the drive-thru.

Fans recently spotted the actor, who also made his reappearance as Batman in the Super Bowl trailer for upcoming movie, The Flash, actually working at an outlet in Massachusetts.

The main attraction of the Super Bowl (aside from the game) was superstar Rihanna’s comeback and pregnancy announcement.