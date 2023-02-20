Ariana DeBose’s awkward BAFTA Awards musical number has the internet in a chokehold
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose opened the 2023 BAFTA Awards with a musical parody of Madonna’s “Vogue” – and it was really weird.
Ariana DeBose kicked off the BAFTA 2023 ceremony with a musical number shouting out various actresses in the room, and while the idea was nice, the execution left a lot to be desired.
“All the ladies in the room, supporting and leading here, I presume,” was the opening line – and it didn’t really get better than that.
As DeBose gave multiple actors lyrical shout-outs, including Ana De Armas, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh, the camera cut to them mostly looking awkward, bemused or non-plussed.
“Dame Emma, I’m so fond. Ana, girl, you were great in Blonde. Danielle D, you broke my heart. Michelle, I’ve loved you from the start,” DeBose sang.
She continued: “Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis, my Woman King” – with her delivery sparking a wave of memes.
“The thing” is likely to refer to Bassett’s 1982 role in the horror film of the same name, while “Woman King” makes reference to Davis’s 2022 film of the same name.
“Blanchett, Cate, you’re a genius – Jamie Lee, you’re all of us,” Ariana DeBose continued.
“One of us, is here alone. All these queens, need a bigger throne!”
In the nicest possible way, it’s giving Drag Race girl group challenge.
Ariana Debose’s full BAFTAs musical number also took inspiration from the Eurythmics song “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” and “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge – though it looks unlikely that anyone will be remembering those segments.
Elsewhere at the BAFTAS, Richard E Grant rocked up in a Batmobile, the celebrity attendees stood in solidarity with refugees and Patrick Stewart nearly announced an award before the nominees had been read out.
Queer Aftersun director Charlotte Wells stole the hearts of the nation with an emotional acceptance speech after she won the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut.
Last year, Ariana DeBose won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. She went on to win the same award at the Oscars, becoming the first out queer woman of colour to win an Oscar for acting.
