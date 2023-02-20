Oscar winner Ariana DeBose opened the 2023 BAFTA Awards with a musical parody of Madonna’s “Vogue” – and it was really weird.

Ariana DeBose kicked off the BAFTA 2023 ceremony with a musical number shouting out various actresses in the room, and while the idea was nice, the execution left a lot to be desired.

“All the ladies in the room, supporting and leading here, I presume,” was the opening line – and it didn’t really get better than that.

As DeBose gave multiple actors lyrical shout-outs, including Ana De Armas, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh, the camera cut to them mostly looking awkward, bemused or non-plussed.

Sisters are doing it for themselves! The incredible @ArianaDeBose opens the 2023 #EEBAFTAs with an iconic performance! ✨ pic.twitter.com/G9YgKN2e1t — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

“Dame Emma, I’m so fond. Ana, girl, you were great in Blonde. Danielle D, you broke my heart. Michelle, I’ve loved you from the start,” DeBose sang.

She continued: “Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis, my Woman King” – with her delivery sparking a wave of memes.

“The thing” is likely to refer to Bassett’s 1982 role in the horror film of the same name, while “Woman King” makes reference to Davis’s 2022 film of the same name.

Goodnight Angela Bassett. Thank you for doing the thing — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 20, 2023

from now on my personality trait is ariana debose saying “angela bassett did the thing” pic.twitter.com/U6DvOd1tfU — L 🩸 lestat apologist (@alucasard) February 19, 2023

idk I thought the Ariana DeBose video was cute or whatever like Angela Bassett did do the thing! pic.twitter.com/XdfTPIx5ku — danielito (@slayonetta) February 20, 2023

“Blanchett, Cate, you’re a genius – Jamie Lee, you’re all of us,” Ariana DeBose continued.

“One of us, is here alone. All these queens, need a bigger throne!”

In the nicest possible way, it’s giving Drag Race girl group challenge.

Prior to tonight, you were asked to prepare a lip-sync to “All the Ladies in the Room, Supporting and Leading All Here I Presume” by Ariana DeBose. — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) February 20, 2023

ANGELA BASSETT DID THE THING VIOLA DAVIS MY WOMAN KING pic.twitter.com/pfZcEae8AW — fagocean (@fagocean) February 20, 2023

Everyone who kept a straight face during the Ariana DeBose segment should get a BAFTA, tbh.

The reactions asdfghjkl (JLC just vibing lmaoooo) pic.twitter.com/938OH69jkY — Sadie Sink's Oscar Snub (@Jaqssssss) February 20, 2023

The reaction shots in the Ariana Debose BAFTA performance are sending me pic.twitter.com/ru4m7BRWL7 — Nicol (@nikowl) February 20, 2023

Ariana Debose’s full BAFTAs musical number also took inspiration from the Eurythmics song “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” and “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge – though it looks unlikely that anyone will be remembering those segments.

ariana debose you’re an oscar winner you don’t have to do this i promise 😭 pic.twitter.com/0b4pjl3OTX — 𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎 (@aramnotagoat) February 19, 2023

Me swallowing the memory card containing Ariana DeBose's female BAFTA nominees verse pic.twitter.com/k5vJR4AAuj — Aidan (@aidanthereup) February 19, 2023

I want to release a 10 hour YouTube video analyzing the Ariana DeBose BAFTA number and 1 full hour will be dedicated to theories on why she didn’t just say Cate Blanchett’s name normally pic.twitter.com/3cNqlyvxRb — Sam Kaufman (@SamKaufman77) February 20, 2023

ANGELA BASSETT YOU DID THE THING VIOLA DAVIS MY WOMAN KING pic.twitter.com/eB1uvJXIv5 https://t.co/8m5hecguN2 — fagocean (@fagocean) February 20, 2023

Elsewhere at the BAFTAS, Richard E Grant rocked up in a Batmobile, the celebrity attendees stood in solidarity with refugees and Patrick Stewart nearly announced an award before the nominees had been read out.

Queer Aftersun director Charlotte Wells stole the hearts of the nation with an emotional acceptance speech after she won the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut.

Last year, Ariana DeBose won the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. She went on to win the same award at the Oscars, becoming the first out queer woman of colour to win an Oscar for acting.