X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo has claimed that he has not been invited to the Emmys after his mysterious exit from the critically acclaimed animated revival.

The series, a continuation of the 90s cartoon featuring Charles Xavier’s band of super-powered outcasts, debuted to rave reviews from critics and queer fans alike earlier this year, and with a second season on the way, X-Men ’97 looks set to continue the new age of mutants.

One person who won’t be revelling in whatever the X-Men get up to next, however, is creator Beau DeMayo.

He left the project just days before its premiere under unclear circumstances, and has now taken to X/Twitter to hint that the presumed bad blood between him and Marvel/ Disney still exists, and saying that he has not been invited to this year’s award ceremony.

“To those asking, Marvel-Disney has not reached out to arrange my attendance to the Emmys for the show I created,” he wrote. “We shall see.”

We shall see. My team has reached out 🤷‍♂️ — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 12, 2024

In several follow-up posts, DeMayo emphasised his involvement in the show, but did not elaborate on the circumstances of his departure.

“I created and produced [X-Men ’97], and was the entire creative point and leader on every aspect and stage of production. I wrote and conceived all of season two but can’t speak to the state of things now.”

Speaking about openly gay DeMayo’s departure at the time, Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly: “I can’t talk about the details but I can say that Beau had real respect and passion for these characters and wrote what I think are excellent scripts that the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from, [to] build this amazing show.”

While X-Men ’97 is not nominated at the 2024 Emmy Awards, other queer shows and stars are, including Fellow Travelers, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ayo Edebiri in The Bear and Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer.

X-Men ’97 is streaming on Disney+.

