Kate Middleton wore a pair of Zara earrings on the BAFTAs red carpet and this is where you can buy them.

The royal wore an Alexander McQueen one-shouldered gown, with cape detailing alongside black opera gloves to the 2023 awards.

But it was one of her accessories that has people talking, as she wore a pair of £18/$27 earrings from Zara.

Middleton attended the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall with Prince William for the first time since 2020.

Following her appearance on the red carpet, fans have snapped up the earrings from the Zara website.

The cascading floral earrings, priced at £17.99 have sold-out after they were worn by Middleton.

Ha ha Kate Middleton’s £17 Zara BAFTA earrings are already sold out and on Ebay for £150. — Viv Groskop (@VivGroskop) February 19, 2023

But there is still a way to get the exact pair, as since then the must-have earrings have already appeared on eBay for as much as £120.

At the time of publishing, there’s seven listings of the Zara earrings on eBay.co.uk, with prices starting at £26, and shoppers are already placing their bids.

You can also get similar styled earrings from the official Zara website, in gold leaf and flower designs that resemble those worn by the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton’s earrings were paired with an Alexander McQueen gown. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The pair were in attendance alongside the likes of Michelle Yeoh, who fans say was ‘robbed’ after she lost the award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

While queer director, Charlotte Wells gave an emotional speech while accepting the award for outstanding debut by a British writer for her film, Aftersun.

“A special thank you to our Turkish crew. Most of our crew was Turkish. I don’t think anybody in that country has been untouched by the earthquake that has affected so much of Turkey and Syria,” she said, referring to the tragic earthquakes that hit the countries earlier this month.